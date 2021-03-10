STARKVILLE, Miss. – The UL Ragin’ Cajuns got three more hits than No. 8-ranked Mississippi State and had more extra base hits than the homestanding Bulldogs.
But the Cajuns also made one more error and left four more runners on base than Mississippi State.
The result was a 4-0 shutout win for the Bulldogs on Wednesday at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville.
The other key statistic in the contest was nine with the Cajuns striking out that many more times than the Bulldogs.
MSU pitching struck out 17 UL batters, compared to Cajuns’ pitching allowed four runs (two earned), four hits, three walks and struck out eight.
The Bulldogs scored two unearned runs in the first inning and that proved enough in this one. After an error began the frame and that baserunner scored on a wild pitch before Kamren James’ sacrifice fly.
It was the same story in the two-run sixth for the Bulldogs when Rowdey Jordan scored on a wild pitch again and Luke Hancock brought home the fourth run on a sacrifice fly.
Seven members of the staff pitched for UL in the loss. Starter Austin Perrin went two innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with no walks and one strikeout.
Brandon Talley gave up two runs on one hit, one walk and one strikeout in 0.1 innings.
Tyler Robertson was the only hitter on either team to get more than a hit at 2-for-4.
Josh Cofield and Drake Osborn both doubled for the Cajuns, while Josh Hatcher’s double was the only extra-base hit for Mississippi State.
Houston Harding was the winning pitcher after allowing three hits, one walk and striking out eight in five innings.
The Cajuns left seven runners on base to only three for the Bulldogs.