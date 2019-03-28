Sure the injury-riddle UL Ragin’ Cajuns are disappointed in a 12-14, 3-3 start as they hit midseason this weekend in Troy, Alabama.

But while the injuries are real and some are for the rest of the season, it’s also true several healthy players are beginning to make a bigger mark on the season.

Topping that list of late is designated hitter Todd Lott and rightfielder Orynn Veillon.

“Both have worked really hard to try and get their game more consistent,” said UL associate head coach Anthony Babineaux, whose Cajuns next play at 6 p.m. Friday at Riddle-Pace Field in Troy. “I think what’s helped both of those guys, and it doesn’t happen every at-bat, but I think you see them taking more pitches that they used to offer at and miss.

“And several of those pitches didn’t even have a chance to be strikes out of the pitcher’s hand.”

Lott’s up to a .306 average and a nice on-base percentage of .407 to go along with eight stolen bases and a team-high four sacrifice flies.

Where he need to improve on is a low .389 slugging percentage.

Veillon, on the other hand, has a nice .523 slugging percentage with his six homers, but he needs to upgrade a .327 on-base percentage.

“You have a much better chance of hitting when you’re in a better hitters count,” Babineaux said. “So it can be attributed to a little more patience at the plate, taking some tough pitches and getting in better offensive counts.

“One thing we do way too much as an offense as a whole is we foul off way too many pitches. We foul off pitches and get ourselves in a two-strike count very early.”

With senior leaders Hunter Kasuls and Daniel Lahare questionable to play with health issues, continued success by that duo, as well as keeping Hayden Cantrelle flying high, will be critical for the Cajuns’ offense this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Cantrelle on the hill of late has been senior left-hander Austin Perrin.

“I think it’s pretty obvious how important that’s been,” Babineaux said. “Without the outings Austin Perrin has been giving us, I would hate to even think about what would be going on if Perrin hadn’t been as consistent as he has been.

“Every time he’s been out, he’s eaten up six or seven-plus innings. He’s really done a phenomenal job for us. So what he’s done has been huge.”

Perrin’s clutch workload has been crucial because ace southpaw Gunner Leger still has returned to his previous form.

“It has been tough to watch because for three years, he’s been Joe Consistent,” Babineaux said. “Not just being out there, but knowing what you’re going to get every single time he goes out. And to not have that when he’s still a part of this program, it really has been tough.

“But he’s still fighting through it. He’s doing everything he can and the trainers are doing everything they can to get him back out there on the field.”

Babineaux suggested if Leger does pitch this weekend, it’ll likely be in relief, which is a role he’ll likely handle.

“Some guys you’re a little nervous about if they’ve been a reliever and you have to turn him into a starter, or if they’ve been a starter and then all of a sudden you need him to throw out of the bullpen,” Babineaux explained.

“Some guys can do it and some guys can do it not so great. But Gunner’s mentality and work ethic, whether he’s in the ball game in the top or bottom of the first or top or bottom of the ninth, I really think it’s no difference for him.”

+2 Cajuns hold on to lead late to even series with Mountaineers All kinds of things can lose a baseball game for you, ranging from errors to walks to the ball simply not bouncing your way.

UL at Troy

Series: 6 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday.

Place: Pace-Riddle Field in Troy, Alabama.

Radio: KPEL 96.5 FM.

Records: UL 12-14, 3-3; Troy 11-13, 1-5.

UL Pitchers: Jacob Schultz (0-0, 1.72 ERA, 36.2 IP, 35 H, 10 B, 30 K); Austin Perrin (2-2, 4.19, 34.1 IP, 39 H, 7 BB, 23 K); Dalton Horton (1-1, 4.18, 23.2 IP, 14 H, 17 BB, 18 K). Team: 4.52, 239 IP, 231 H, 119 BB, 198 K, .255 OBA.

Troy Pitchers: Levi Thomas (3-2, 4.36, 33 IP, 34 H, 10 BB, 43 K); Sadler Goodwin (1-3, 6.84, 25 IP, 32 H, 12 BB, 18 K); Max Newton (1-3, 5.30, 18.2 IP, 19 H, 7 BB, 12 K). Team: 5.63, 214.1 IP, 222 H, 128 BB, 217 K, .269 OBA.

UL Hitters: Hayden Cantrelle (.323, 6 HR, 13 RBIs); Todd Lott (.306, 1 HR, 11 RBIs); Brennan Breaux (.293, 2 HRs, 15 RBIs). Team: .251, 132 runs, 24 HRs, 52 SBs.

Troy Hitters: Rigsby Mosley (.392, 8 RBIs); Dalton Singuefield (.342, 1 HR, 15 RBIs); Sadler Goodwin (.319, 5 HRs, 20 RBIs); Drew Frederic (.305, 4 HRs, 11 RBIs). Team: .277, 125 runs, 20 HRs, 19 SBs.