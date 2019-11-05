Robert Hunt Invited to 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl
Redshirt senior offensive lineman Robert Hunt has been invited to participate in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl, the Senior Bowl Committee announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Hunt is the first Ragin’ Cajun to be invited to the annual postseason all-star game since Tracy Walker earned an invitation following his stellar senior season in 2017.
A native of Burkeville, Texas, the right tackle was recognized by Pro Football Focus as a Midseason second-team All-America candidate. He, along with the rest of the offensive line, were also one of 24 selections to the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll, which recognizes the top offensive line in the nation.
Through eight games this year, the Ragin’ Cajuns rank third in the nation in rushing yards per game (288.0) and 13th in the nation in total offense (491.1).
With the help of Hunt’s stellar blocking, UL’s running back trio of Raymond Calais, Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas has 1,850 of the team’s 2,304 total yards and accounting for 23 of the team’s 29 rushing scores.