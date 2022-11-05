If anyone interested in the 2022-23 UL men’s basketball program wasn’t fully fired up for the upcoming season, any needed boost came when the Sun Belt’s preseason team was released.
The coaches voted the Ragin’ Cajuns to finished first and selected 6-foot-11 junior forward Jordan Brown as the Preseason Player of the Year.
“It’s a challenge for us,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “We’re looking forward to taking advantage of being picked No. 1.
“We’re embracing the No. 1 pick and Jordan Brown is doing the same as Preseason Player of the Year.”
Brown averaged 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds last year in his first season at UL after transferring from Arizona.
“It really doesn’t matter early on where you’re at. It’s about where you finish,” Brown said. “As long as we really keep that hunger, I think it could really help us.”
The duo’s trip to New Orleans for Sun Belt basketball media day in mid-October also served to enhance Marlin’s confidence in the lofty potential of Brown’s upcoming campaign.
“I’ve been real excited about Jordan,” Marlin said. “The two-hour ride to New Orleans, we visited and the two-hour ride back, we talked the entire time and really had a deep, meaningful conversation. I’m really encouraged about the way he’s playing.
“He’s matured, he’s comfortable. He’s set to graduate at Christmas. He’s doing all the things he needs to be to make this a great year and a championship year. He’s worked hard and he’s just changed. He’s in a little better shape than he was last year. He’s more focused.”
It’s that connection off the court that brought Brown to Cajun Country to begin with.
“That trust factor,” Brown said. “I really trusted coach Marlin to allow me to play the game that I know I can play. I felt comfortable with him. “He’s really just help to establish confidence because he’s confident in me and what I can do. He’s allowed me to go out there and prove it.”
The team’s bond was also enhanced in August with a trip to Puerto Rico for three exhibition games.
“We’re closer together,” Marlin said. “We’ve got a really tight bond with this group. Everyone gets along. We share the basketball. We celebrate others’ success. I think that part of it really helped us.”
Two other valued returnees are 6-3 senior Greg Williams and 6-6 redshirt sophomore Kobe Julien.
Julien, who averaged 12.7 points last season, is expected to return to practice in early December after a second knee surgery ended last season prematurely.
Williams averaged 7.1 points and 2.6 rebounds.
“We see him as an all-conference player,” Marlin said. “We did last year. He had his struggles at times, kept working. Give him a ton of credit, he pushed through.
“When we needed him down the stretch, he was there and made the all-tournament team. We have high expectations for Greg.”
The early season will also require deciding the point guard position with 6-1 redshirt sophomore Themus Fulks and 6-1 sophomore Michael Thomas.
“It’s day to day,” Marlin said. “It’s competition. Both of them are doing extremely well. They’re different. Mike’s got more speed and more change of direction. Themus is a little bit stronger and is good at bulling his way to the basket at times.
“Both do a good job of passing, running the team and defensively.”
Expected to help the team score is 6-6 freshman Chancellor White.
“He’s got a scorer’s mentality,” Marlin said. “He wants to take the ball and get it in the basket. He’s a good shooter, he can get his own shot and he’s good off the bounce. He’s good at getting to the rim and finishing. He’s just got a scorer’s mentality.”
Also expected to provide consistent scoring punches are returnees Jalen Dalcourt (6.2 pts last season) and Kentrell Garnett (6.9 pts, .473 from 3 last season).
After losing Brown’s two colleagues in the frontcourt – Theo Akwuba to transfer and Dou Gueye to graduation – UL’s staff with be leaning on Jackson State transfer Terence Lewis and returnees 6-10 Isaiah Richards and 6-7 Joe Charles.
Both missed the first nine practices of the fall season with injuries, but are ready to go.
“All of our guys can do something,” Marlin said. “They’ve got a skill set that they can contribute to this group. They may not play as many minutes, but in a spot situation, they can help us win a game.
“Our rotation right now, yeah, we’ve got about nine guys — nine to 10.”