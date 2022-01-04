The negative transfer portal news continues for the UL Ragin Cajuns football program.
After losing starting right guard O’Cyrus Torrence and starting cornerback Mekhi Garner to the portal over the weekend, the Cajuns have now lost a pair of true freshmen in running back Montrell Johnson and offensive tackle Kamryn Waites.
Johnson, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound back from De La Salle in New Orleans, entered the transfer portal after rushing for 784 yards and 12 touchdowns on 161 carries this past season for the Cajuns.
Waites only played in three games as a reserve offensive tackle out of Universal Academy in Dallas.
Waites has already been announced as a transfer to the Florida Gators, where former UL coach Billy Napier is now the head coach.
Waites signed with UL on June 21, enrolled on July 1, officially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 21 and then transferred to Florida on Monday.
Torrence is listed by 247 Sports as “100%” heading to Florida. While there’s no official word yet on Garner transferring to Florida, multiple sites have speculated he’s joining former UL defensive coordinator Patrick Toney and Napier with the Gators.
On Monday, new UL coach Michael Desormeaux seemingly commented on the recent developments with a cryptic social media post that read, ‘Def of integrity – 1: firm adherence to a code of especially moral or artistic values: INCORRUPTIBILTY.”
Desormeaux’s post ignited a flurry of comments ranging from “Sour grapes” to “Well said Coach!!!”
UL wide receiver Kyren Lacy responded with a post of his own that said, “Kill the rumors ima Cajun Baby.”
On a lighter note, UL’s program got some good news Tuesday when it was announced offensive tackle Max Mitchell and safety Percy Butler were both invited to the NFL combine scheduled for March 1-7 in Indianapolis.
Butler finished the season third on the team in tackles with 61, along with six stops behind the line, an interception, four breakups, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.
Mitchell also earned a Senior Bowl invitation for Feb. 5 in addition to his AP third-team All-America recognition.