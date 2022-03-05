INDIANAPOLIS — Catch Max Mitchell in an honest moment three or four years ago, and he probably would not have been able to imagine his current situation.
The former Louisiana offensive tackle was at the NFL Combine, testing himself along the best of the best of the 2022 NFL draft class. That’s coming a long way from his Neville High School days when he held exactly one Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship offer.
He did not really understand this was a possibility for him until his UL offensive line coach, Rob Sale, helped him realize it going into his sophomore year with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“Took a big step after freshman year and started having the picture down the road that I could definitely do this,” Mitchell said. “Senior year it kind of became a reality. Agents started calling you, you started reading about yourself a little bit.”
Mitchell is a late bloomer and a fast riser, a 6-foot-6 prospect who played both offensive tackle positions in college and could potentially be selected on Day 2 of this year’s draft. Since that conversation with Sale, he has continued to prove to himself that he belongs with this group of elite players in Indianapolis.
He earned second team All-Sun Belt honors in his junior season, then landed on the first-team unit as a senior. He scored an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, one of the top NFL talent showcases. He came away from that experience with the understanding that he was exactly where he should be.
“It was awesome to be able to go out there and get that early sense of what the next level might be like, just facing the best of the best in the country,” Mitchell said. “It definitely boosted my confidence, showed me what I needed to work on a little bit more and gave me some early insight on what to look for.”
Since his college career ended with a win in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, Mitchell has been working with one of the premier offensive line training academies — Duke Manyweather’s Sports Academy, in Frisco, Texas.
Manyweather’s clients include top draft prospects and already elite NFL offensive linemen, among them the potential No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, Evan Neal, and New Orleans Saints Pro Bowler Terron Armstead.
“We just worked a little differently than my college, different muscle groups, my base, digging into the numbers on where I needed to improve,” Mitchell said.
One of those numbers was his playing weight.
Mitchell said he regularly played around 290 pounds in college, but he figured that might be a knock against him since he played at a Group of Five school. He said he added about 15 pounds to his frame during the pre-draft process, tipping the scales at 307 pounds during combine measurements.
He will participate in the Ragin’ Cajuns Pro Day next month in Lafayette, where he intends to do the bench press, which he did not do at the combine in Indianapolis.
After that, the draft will be only a few weeks away, and as hard as it may have been to believe at one point, his name will be called at some point.
“It’s surreal still, being here,” Mitchell said.