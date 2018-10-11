UL-Lafayette’s football team is coming off its best performance of the season — at least, for one half.
Coach Billy Napier said the Cajuns team had their best practice week of the year.
The Cajuns are as healthy as they’ve been since the start of fall drills, with the likely return of two key players on defense.
And it’s homecoming.
What’s not to like about UL-Lafayette’s chances Saturday when they host New Mexico State?
“Well, we still have issues,” Napier said as the Cajuns (2-3) prepared to play their third homecoming against the Aggies (2-4) in six seasons. “We still are searching for more players that can play winning football, in particular on defense. We’re only just starting to get a pulse on who we are in terms of all three phases working together.”
Saturday’s 4 p.m. contest at Cajun Field comes on the heels of a strong first half one week earlier, when UL-Lafayette rolled to a 28-0 halftime lead at Texas State and eventually won 42-27.
For the first time in five years, the Cajuns and the Aggies aren’t playing a Sun Belt contest, after NMSU’s football-only membership was terminated after the 2017 season.
The Aggies are independent in football (they hold Big West Conference membership in other sports), but Napier said affiliation won’t matter Saturday.
“We’re going to have our hands full,” he said. “This is a team that’s won two in a row, they’ve switched quarterbacks and the rookie is playing really well for them. Defensively they’re unique in what they do, with an aggressive style that presents some issues for you.”
NMSU scored 14 defensive points to beat winless UTEP 27-20 two weeks ago, and held off Liberty 49-41 at home last weekend in the first of two meetings between those schools this season (the two independents play at Liberty on Nov. 24). Those wins snapped a four-game season-opening skid, and came after the Aggies replaced junior college transfer quarterback Matt Romero with redshirt freshman Josh Adkins.
Adkins threw for 402 yards and four touchdowns, completing 34 of 51 passes with no interceptions, in the Liberty win.
“He’s developing really at a fast pace, and probably ahead of most people I’ve had at his age,” Aggies coach Doug Martin said. “He really understands the game, he studies the game really hard and he’s really bright. For a redshirt freshman to be where he is mentally, I don’t know that I’ve ever had a player as far along as he is.
“What we’ve got to do is play better around him.”
NMSU rolled up 573 total yards against Liberty, more than 200 yards more than against any other opponent this year. Even so, NMSU sranks 124th of 129 teams nationally in rushing (97.2 yards per game), is 122nd in total offense (323.0) and is last in time of possession.
Those numbers are only marginally better defensively, and one number leaps off the page considering the effectiveness of the Cajuns ground game this season. The Aggies are 125th against the run, giving up 245.5 yards per game, while UL-Lafayette is averaging 255 yards rushing over the past three weeks including a 327-yard outing at Texas State last Saturday.
The Cajuns are also averaging more than 6 yards per rush as a team and have five 100-yard rushing efforts from its backfield in just the past three weeks.
“That took some pressure off the defense,” Napier said. “That first half, we worked together in all three phases and played winning football. (Texas State) started throwing the ball around a little bit and our play count started getting up in the second half. We answered, which was huge, but certainly you could see the fatigue in the fourth quarter.”
That depth-challenged unit could get some reinforcements Saturday. Highly regarded redshirt freshman end Zi’Yon Hill (shoulder), transfer linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill (ankle), and defensive back Terik Miller (leg) all practiced this week and Napier said there’s a good chance all three will play. Keenan Barnes, last year’s leading receiver, could also return after missing the TSU game with personal issues and a nagging knee injury.
The Cajuns didn’t have to put up big passing numbers in the win over the Bobcats with their rushing success, but Andre Nunez still threw for 149 yards and a touchdown. Backup Levi Lewis hit all five of his throws for 81 yards including a 3-yard scoring toss to Ja’Marcus Bradley in the first half.
However, UL-Lafayette figures to lean on the running game. Elijah Mitchell had a breakout game one week ago with 191 yards and three scores, while fellow sophomore Trey Ragas had his third straight 100-yard game and leads the Sun Belt in rushing (101.0) and yards per carry (7.0).
“Our offensive line and our receivers blocked their butts off,” Mitchell said. “We felt good about everything we were doing offensively.”