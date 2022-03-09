The schedule five-game has now been reduced to a three-game week for the UL baseball team.
The squad's scheduled 6 p.m. road game at the New Orleans Privateers on Wednesday was postponed due to rain in the New Orleans area.
On Tuesday, the Cajuns were slated to play at Louisiana Tech, but that game was also postponed. UL will now play at UNO on March 30 and at Louisiana Tech on April 6.
UL's next game will be a 6 p.m. Friday when the Cajuns begin a three-game weekend series against Houston at Russo Park.