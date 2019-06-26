LAFAYETTE — UL catcher Lexie Comeaux was been nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award, which recognizes graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Comeaux is a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference pick (2017, 2019) and was an NFCA All-Region nod in 2017. As a student, she earned academic honor roll status from the conference three times (2015, 2018, 2019).
Leadership was a strong suit for Comeaux, as her efforts helped UL to four straight NCAA tournament appearances.
As a senior, she hit .321with eight home runs, 43 RBIs and 10 doubles.
The selection committee will announce nine finalists from three divisions in September. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics then will choose the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year.