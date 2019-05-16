MONROE It was going to end eventually.
UL’s 25-game winning streak over the ULM Warhawks officially ended Thursday night with a 6-3 loss in Monroe.
The loss dropped the Cajuns to 25-29 overall and 13-15 in Sun Belt play. That’s the bad news.
The good news for UL is Arkansas State lost 2-1 to Little Rock, which means the Cajuns have qualified for the Sun Belt Conference tournament next week at Coastal Carolina.
Game two of the UL-ULM series will be at 6 p.m. Friday.
Besides the final score, the big question entering Thursday’s game was if new Friday night starter Jack Burk would be available. That was answered by the fact that Austin Perrin got the start. Perrin only lasted 4.1 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits, three walks and striking out five. Caleb Armstrong went the next 2.2 innings and Blake Schultz pitched an inning to finish off UL’s pitchers in the loss.
Offensively, UL’s power bat returned with Hunter Kasuls, Orynn Veillon and Handsome Monica all hitting home runs, but all three were solo shots to account for all of the Cajuns’ scoring on the evening.
Tyler Jeans was the recipient of the Warhawks’ offense, allowed two runs on six hits, three walks and striking out nine in seven innings. ULM improved to 24-27 and 12-15 with the win.