The UL Ragin’ Cajuns delivered the performance their fans have been waiting for in trouncing Appalachian State 41-13 last Tuesday.

In Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. ESPNU road contest against Arkansas State at Centennial Bank Stadium, coach Billy Napier’s club begins the process of answering a key follow-up question to that breakthrough win.

Was that impressive effort a true sign of things to come, or simply the culmination of four years of trying to settle the score with the Mountaineers?

“We’re not executing on all cylinders just yet,” senior safety Cameron Solomon said. “I feel like we’re almost there. Last game, it proved that we still can be that team. Last year, it was all together.

“This year, I feel like we’re just now getting there. I feel like we just need to tighten up a few more screws and come out playing hard no matter who the opponent is. Just come out playing our brand of ball.”

Solomon, a native of Ashdown, Arkansas, said the first step was resting their bodies after that physical contest. Then comes the mental task of taking the Red Wolves (1-5, 0-2) seriously.

“This is a big game,” Solomon said. “Going back to the start of Arkansas. I always like going back to Arkansas and playing against those guys. I feel like it’s a rivalry game. No matter their record, I feel like it’s a good team. It always ends up being a good game. I feel like the whole team needs to go out and execute.”

Napier certainly concurs.

The Red Wolves are coming off a bye week, theoretically giving them a prime opportunity to clean up some deficiencies in the first season of the Butch Jones era.

“They’re a dangerous team,” Napier said. “I watch the team and I see big, fast, physical, heavy-handed explosive players. Coach (Butch) Jones is a heck of a coach and they have a terrific staff.

“I think they’re just going through the normal things you do as a first-time together as a group. They’ve got 25 or 30 new transfer players on the team and there’s a lot that goes along with taking over a program.”

What Arkansas State does best is throw the ball. With Florida State quarterback James Blackman out with a shoulder injury, all signs point to the Red Wolves going with one quarterback in returnee Layne Hatcher (62-108-3, 806 yds, 9 TDs).

“There are matchup issues inside and outside at receivers, it’s a good group of backs with a couple of transfers,” Napier said. “When you watch Hatcher play closely, he’s been very efficient and very effective when he’s been given opportunities.

“He’s an experienced player and I know he’ll be excited about the opportunity. He’s got a great pedigree as a player going all the way back to high school. He’s a winner and he’s got some familiarity with the system, with the coordinator holdover.”

The Red Wolves are averaging 30 points and 437.8 total yards a game, thanks largely to veteran receiver Corey Rucker (32-492, 7 TDs). The issues have been giving up 24 sacks and turning it over 11 times.

“Obviously everyone wants to keep up with sacks,” Napier said, “but we’ve got to cover them well, make him move off his spot, hit him when you can and sack him when given the opportunity.”

For the second straight week, it appears UL’s opponent will have the edge in field goals. Arkansas State’s Blake Grupe has made nine of his 12 field goals and only missed one extra point.

But Napier remains confident in senior kicker Nate Snyder.

“He’s just got to play with better fundamentals like most players on our team and he’ll be able to do his job better for the team,” Napier said. “When he does them the right way, he get a good result. Nate’s working really hard. I’m proud of how hard he’s working at it.”

The Cajuns take a three-game winning streak into this showdown with a chance to own the first four-game winning streak this rivalry has seen since in 23 years.

"It’s going to require our best and we certainly expect nothing but their best," Napier added.