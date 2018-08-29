Andre Nunez will take the first snaps of UL-Lafayette’s football season.
Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier said after Wednesday’s practice that the senior from Pacoima, Califorina, will be the starting quarterback for the season opener against Grambling at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Nunez and fellow returnee Levi Lewis have been engaged in a battle for the starting position since the start of spring drills, and the question of who would start has been the most-asked throughout preseason camp.
“He’ll be the first quarterback to run out there, and certainly he’ll get to play for a while,” Napier said of Nunez. “Everybody on our team and our staff, they believe in both young men. Certainly Levi deserves to play, and I think he’s got the respect of his teammates. These guys have made each other better in how they’ve prepared and competed against each other. But Andre will be our starter.”
Napier restated that both would play in the opener and that he does have a rotation plan in mind — a plan that he didn't divulge.
“It’s kind of like playing cards, you know?” he said. “Sometimes you don’t want to show the other team all your cards. I was a heck of a canasta player growing up.”
Both Nunez and Lewis saw significant time and both started games last season when the Cajuns had a revolving door at the position due to injuries and inconsistency. UL-Lafayette used four quarterbacks last season, including wildcat specialist Dion Ray, and all were slated to return this season before former starter Jordan Davis left the program following spring drills.
Nunez, who joined UL-Lafayette from Iowa Western Community College, took over last season when Davis was injured against UL-Monroe. He threw for 287 yards and two scores in that game.
Nunez started wins over Idaho and Texas State and finished the year with 783 passing yards and four scores in four appearances, part of his absence because of a concussion.
Lewis was a true freshman out of Scotlandville Magnet last season, but former coach Mark Hudspeth pulled his redshirt midway through the year, and he started in his first game at South Alabama when the Cajuns won 19-14. Lewis wound up throwing for 377 yards and two scores and rushing for 175 yards and another score in four games.
“These two guys have a great working relationship,” Napier said. “They’re in the same meeting room every day. Andre, in my opinion — he’s invested as much as anyone in terms of the way he’s prepared physically, mentally, from a leadership perspective, his attention to detail, all the things he can control. He’s done a great job.”
Napier said there was no formal announcement to the team about the starting role, saying the fact that Nunez has taken most of the snaps with the No. 1 offense over the past few practices was indication enough.
“There’s competition taking place at every position on our team,” Napier said. “We don’t need to have a town hall meeting to announce every guy’s change in the depth chart. ... Quarterback just happens to be a position that everybody wants to write about, but I’m really ready to play more than talk about who the quarterback’s going to be.”
Weather update
The Cajuns went indoors for Wednesday’s final full-scale practice of the week after heavy rain drenched the Acadiana area at mid-afternoon. That didn’t mean the squad worked in pristine conditions, however.
“We worked 'wet ball' today, just looking at the forecast,” Napier said. “We always look at that a couple of days ahead of time. Today the majority of practice was with a wet ball in preparation for that.”
Injuries
Napier said Wednesday that neither sophomore linebacker Lorenzo McKaskill (ankle) or defensive tackle Sammy Ochoa (hip) would play Saturday. Both had been listed as questionable at the start of the week.
McKaskill, a transfer from Holmes (Miss.) Community College, was injured in practice late last week. He was part of a four-man rotation at the inside linebacker slots along with Jacques Boudreaux, Justin Middleton and Ferrod Gardner. Napier said those three would move back and forth between the Mike and the Will slot, but said that two-year reserve Alonzo Brown or true freshman Kris Moncrief could see action Saturday.
Ochoa, who has battled a hip injury since the start of fall practice, was listed as a backup at defensive end.
“In general, our philosophy is if they can’t practice, they can’t play,” Napier said. “Besides that, we’re pretty healthy.”
Lagniappe
Senior deep snapper Jackson Ladner of New Orleans' De La Salle was added to the Cajuns’ scholarship rolls this week. Ladner handled punt and placement snaps last season after joining the team as a walk-on in 2016 … Napier will do his first weekly radio show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. … Napier is one of only seven FBS coaches making their debut as a head coach this season. … The last Cajuns coach to win his debut same was Sam Robertson, whose team beat New Mexico State 14-12 to start the 1980 season. … UL-Lafayette has never faced Grambling in football, and Saturday’s game means the Cajuns will have played every Division I school in Louisiana during its history.