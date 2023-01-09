Both UL men’s and women’s basketball teams have some lingering frustration over losses early in the Sun Belt Conference season.
On the men’s side, coach Bob Marlin is still having a tough time swallowing the 77-76 road loss to Coastal Carolina in a game the Chanticleers shot 24 free throws to 12 for the Cajuns.
“I’m still having people calling me about the Coastal game, the disparity,” Marlin said.
On the women’s side, coach Garry Brodhead’s Cajuns were leading by one point with 13 seconds left and at the free-throw line for two shots at Southern Miss on Thursday. Both shots were missed, and UL lost 44-43.
“To me, that was kind of tough,” Brodhead said.
Both coaches hope to collect enough wins in the near future to ease the pain in what is developing into balanced races in the Sun Belt.
Through the first two weekends of league play in the men’s race, every team has won and lost at least one game. Southern Miss, Troy, Georgia Southern and UL-Monroe are off to 3-1 starts, while the Cajuns (12-4, 2-2) are one of six teams at 2-2.
“It’s crazy,” Marlin said. “It’s college basketball. You look across the national landscape. Baylor’s picked first in the Big 12 and they’re 0-3. It’s a different animal when you get to conference play.
“This is one of the most balanced years that I’ve seen, yes. We should have a heck of a conference tournament. Every game matters now as we continue to try to stack as many as we can.”
The Cajuns’ next four conference games will be on the road after sweeping Southern Miss and Georgia State at home this past weekend.
Marlin prefers to look at those games — beginning at UL-Monroe on Thursday and at South Alabama on Saturday — as opportunities.
“Yeah, we hope to, but it’s about how we play,” Marlin said. “This is an opportunity for us to make some hay, but we’ve got to play better. Of course, you’ve got to get the breaks, too.
“We played good enough to win at Coastal until the final three minutes and then don’t get the calls that we need and the one missed shot, and we lost by one point. Everything went against us the last couple of minutes.”
Perhaps the most encouraging sign for the Cajuns was an upgrade in UL’s defensive presence over the weekend.
“We guarded the ball,” Marlin said. “We did a good job of staying in front of the ball. Georgia State drove us a little bit like Coastal did, but we were able to stay in front of the ball and be in proper position on screen-and-roll plays.
“Our guys are doing a better job of that. Being in the right spot and then playing with maximum effort.”
In the women’s race, there’s only one undefeated team in James Madison (14-2, 4-0), with Arkansas State and South Alabama off to 0-4 starts.
The Cajuns (8-8, 2-2) await South Alabama (4-11) in the Cajundome on Thursday, followed by Troy (8-7, 3-1) on Saturday.
“Everybody is kind of beating up on each other in the conference,” Brodhead said. “James Madison is the only undefeated, so we’re right there in the mix. We just have to keep on winning and keep on improving.”
UL’s weekend was spiced up by a 71-51 road win over Texas State (10-5, 2-2). On paper, the Cajuns’ stingy defense was the most encouraging aspect of the win.
While Brodhead was pleased with that element, it was the team’s feisty display during a brief shoving match with the officials separating the two teams into huddles that really encouraged him.
“To see the excitement those kids had on how they want to win,” he said. “They’re jumping up and down, ‘Let’s go.’ All I could say is, ‘Let’s not worry about the other team, let’s worry about us.’ That’s all I could hear is that. To me, that’s more important than the wins, the growth of a person.
“I saw all of them involved in it. That’s the biggest thing I took away from it. We’re growing as a team.”