BATON ROUGE – UL junior right-hander David Christie entered Tuesday’s road game at No. 1-ranked LSU with two runners on base and no outs in the bottom of the third inning.
And the former St. Thomas More hurler just didn’t want to leave.
He pitched and he pitched on his way to a career-long six innings to help the Ragin’ Cajuns knock off the nation’s most dangerous lineup 8-5 at Alex Box Stadium.
I didn’t even know what to say,” Christie said of the final out. “I was on top of the world. I was just proud of everybody, because this game meant so much to everybody in our locker room. It’s been a while since we took them down. I know the coaches, everyone was ecstatic.”
The victory was UL’s first win over a No. 1-ranked team since beating LSU 4-1 in 2014 and the first time the Cajuns faced a top-ranked club since playing LSU in the 2015 super regionals.
“This opportunity doesn’t get any better,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “That’s one of the better ball clubs I’ve seen in years over there. They’ve got a little bit of everything, they’ve got a lot of everything.
“I knew we’d have to come out and do some uncommon stuff.”
Read more: UL baseball changes pitching rotation due to injuries ahead of battle with No. 1 LSU
The Cajuns improved to 26-12 with the win, while LSU dropped to 29-7. It was the Tigers’ first midweek loss of the season.
“It helps a lot coming in here and beating this team on the road,” said Conor Higgs, who was 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIS. “I mean they’re one of the best teams to be formed ever. Being able to come and take them down is big time for our confidence as a team. I expect us to roll.”
In six-plus innings, Christie allowed one run on three hits, four walks and struck out one to improve to 1-0 in his 17th appearance of the season.
Cooper Rawls came on after Christie walked pinch-hitter Hayden Travinski to lead off the bottom of the ninth.
Rawls yielded a long two-run home run to Tre' Morgan to cut UL's lead to three, before striking out Cade Beloso and Jared Jones to end the threat.
“I couldn’t be happier for Cooper saving me right there,” Christie said. “It was awesome.”
UL’s offense certainly complemented Christie with a 14-hit barrage.
The Cajuns’ bats started heating up in the second inning. Heath Hood singled and John Taylor walked before a pickoff attempt went wrong to advance both runners.
Clay Wargo got one home with a squeeze bunt and Will Veillon made it 2-1 with an RBI single.
LSU tallied a run in each of the first two innings on Cade Beloso’s triple off the wall in the first and Jack Merrifield’s RBI ground out in the second off UL starting pitcher Carson Fluno.
Fluno pitched two batters into the third, allowing three runs on five hits, two walks and a strikeout.
He was relieved by Christie.
In the third, Hood followed a Carson Roccaforte singled with a two-run home run to left for a 4-2 lead, before the Tigers got one back with a Jared Jones sacrifice fly.
“I think we put a complete game together like we’ve been trying to all year,” Hood said. “We’ve done it a few times here and there, but tonight we gelled. The bats were live, the pitching was stellar and the defense was great.”
UL got a bit of good fortune in the fourth when Conor Higgs and Veillon both hit fly balls to left with one out. LSU left fielder somehow didn’t see either one for doubles to get one home, before Julian Brock collected a pinch-hit RBI single to right for a 6-3 lead.
Higgs continued his hot stretch in the seventh by greeting LSU reliever Blake Money with a two-run homer to right for an 8-3 lead.
“I went up as confidence as I can,” Higgs said. “I’m going in there thinking I’m better than that guy. I swung through a changeup and then he threw me a curve ball and I stayed through it.
“It was pretty awesome, refreshing. It’s good to see the ball leave the park always.”
The Cajuns got two more runners on after the homer, but a strikeout-throw out double play ended the frame.
“I thought the hitters were nasty tonight,” Deggs said. “We were able to run our offense and create. We left some guys out there, which is never good against the group we were playing. I’m happy for the boys. What an underdog story to be as banged up as we are … to come out and beat the No. 1 team in the nation is a huge achievement for this group.”