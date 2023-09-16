BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Perhaps it was just UL becoming masters of the weather delay.
Perhaps it was a defensive unit ready for redemption after last week’s poor performance.
Perhaps it was a spark provided by redshirt freshman quarterback Zeon Chriss just when the Ragin’ Cajuns needed it.
Regardless of the reason, coach Michael Desormeaux delivered an impressive 41-21 road victory over the UAB Blazers on Saturday at Protective Field.
The Cajuns entered the game without their top running back Dre’lyn Washington out, top receiver Rob Williams out, starting right tackle George Jackson out and then lost starting quarterback Ben Wooldridge just five minutes into the opening quarter.
Wooldridge had a boot on and was on crutches.
Somehow none of that mattered. The Cajuns’ defense was relentless with seven sacks and the ground game was just what the doctor ordered on a rainy night in Alabama.
The game was halted by a lightning delay of 1 hour and 51 minutes with the game scoreless and the long unwanted break didn’t seem to bother the Cajuns at all.
It was a night full of heroes for the Cajuns.
Chriss finished 14-of-20 passing for 174 yards and a touchdown, while rushing six times for 103 yards and two scores.
Jacob Kibodi added 108 yards for his first 100-yard game as a Cajun and a score to spearhead the Cajuns rushing for 307 yards on the night.
It actually started out in disappointing fashion when UL fumbled it at the UAB 6 two plays after the delay ended.
But senior linebacker Tyler Guidry would have none of that. He ended the Blazers’ ensuing drive with a sack – after Cameron Whitfield collected his second sack of the game earlier in the drive – to force a punt.
UL’s offense took full advantage.
First, Chriss ran for 20 and two plays later, Kibodi broke loose for a 30-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead with 9:11 until halftime.
Just when it looked like the Blazers would respond when quarterback Jacob Zeno ran 43 yards to the UL 12, Guidry again put up a wall with an interception in the end zone to quickly end the scoring threat.
On the next play, Chriss delivered a highlight-film, 80-yard touchdown run with help of a nifty block by Jacob Bernard down the field for a 14-0 Cajuns lead with 5:35 left until intermission.
Kendre Gant’s sack ended UAB’s next drive and UL followed with a 7-play, 75-yard drive in 2:02 for a 21-0 cushion. That drive was ignited by a 37-yard TD pass to Harvey Broussard and ended with a Chriss 6-yard scoring run.
Tyree Skipper then got into the act with an interception return with 47 seconds left to set up Kenny Almendares nailing a 46-yard field goal on the final play of the first half for a 24-0 cushion.
Almendares added a 37-yard field goal in the second half before tight end Terrance Carter caught his first collegiate touchdown on an 11-yard TD pass from Chriss for a 34-3 cushion.