TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The challenge for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns at No. 20-ranked Florida State on Saturday got even tougher with the news that starting quarterback Ben Wooldridge is out for the rest of the season with a “lower body injury.”
Wooldridge entered the season as the backup quarterback but has played in every game. He took over as the No. 1 quarterback against Marshall on Oct. 12.
For the season, Wooldridge completed 138 of 244 passes for 1,661 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.
He entered the injury tent during last Thursday’s 36-17 win over Georgia Southern, but finished the game.
Desormeaux said Wooldridge was injured in practice Tuesday.
“Yeah, he was going against the scouts, and one of the scout-team guys gets tripped up and falls into him,” Desormeaux explained. “It’s an accident, you know? It’s one of those things that we try to practice hard and try to practice at a game-like tempo as much as possible. I’ve seen a quarterback hit his hand on a helmet and break a thumb, but I’ve never seen one get rolled up like that in practice.
“It was certainly a shock for all of us and I just feel terrible for Ben. You’re going to get hurt in the game sometimes. That’s just part of the game, but it shouldn’t happen like that.”
Fields started the first five games of the season but was questionable for the fifth game Oct. 1 against South Alabama because of an “upper body injury,” believed to be a shoulder. He didn’t play after halftime of that game.
Fields is 54 of 95 for 608 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
Fields had a rough time against the Seminoles’ pass defense, ranked No. 2 in the nation, as well as a pass rush that entered the game with 29 sacks.
Fields improved in the second half, finishing 19 of 36 for 159 yards and a touchdown pass and a TD rush.
“Here’s the deal: Nobody really cares about any excuses we can make,” Desormeaux said. “In fact, every team you play, they love the fact that you’ve got a little bit of trouble. It’s part of the game.
“The show has to go on. There are 125 kids on this team that depend on whoever the next guy is to go in and play well. You prepare them the best that you can … they’ve got to go play when it’s time, and they’ve got to be ready to go.”
Preserving the future
As Florida State took a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter, the play count was getting scary for the visiting team: The Seminoles had 37 snaps on offense to the Cajuns' 18.
By the end of the third quarter, however, a representative Cajuns’ rushing attack had evened it out. It got to exactly 50-50 when Florida State began its final drive of the third quarter.
Despite the big early deficit, Desormeaux said he didn’t substitute more than he typically would.
“We had to play it out,” he said. “That thought always kind of crosses your mind, but at the same time, you feel like you’ve got to play and you’ve got to move the ball a little bit. We had the defense on the field the whole first half.
“Our game plan was to play a little bit slower and kind of do some shifts to eat up a little of the clock. It felt like we had a pretty good plan going into it. We just weren’t able to get consistently do it all the way down the field. We knew that what it was going to take.”
Injury update
Aside from the Wooldridge injury was, Desormeaux said Saturday's game didn’t do much to lengthen the Cajuns’ injury report.
Linebacker AJ Riley entered the game as questionable and wasn’t able to finish, but the Cajuns suffered no more apparent injuries.
“Right now, we felt like we came out of it in pretty good shape,” Desormeaux said. “For the most part, I think we came out all right. Sometimes you get to Sunday and those bumps and bruises end up being a little bit more significant than you think.”
Now at 5-6 and needing a win at Texas State in next week's regular-season finale, team health is critical.
“I told them in the locker room: We’re going to need everyone to a man to be their best this week,” Desormeaux said. “We’re in the playoffs. We’ve got to win, and we’ve got to go find a way to win this game so we can earn another one.”