For many football programs around the country, tight end is a fading position.
For some, it no longer exists.
For the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, it might just be the best position group on the entire depth chart.
“The tight ends might be the highlight of this group right now, based on experience and production up to this point,” UL offensive coordinator Tim Leger said.
“It’s a fun group, man,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “I love tight end play. That’s something we’ve worked hard to implement and make better on our offense.”
It’s a good thing too, because in many ways, the tight ends are connected to so many key areas for the Cajuns this season.
For starters, the plays a role in the running game. That process begins with the offensive line and tight ends are an extension of that critical unit.
Last season, the line struggled and UL ran for the fewest yards in 11 seasons.
Then with the wide receiver corps impacted by transfers and the unexpected loss of starter Lance LeGendre because of an arrest, the quarterbacks will have to target the tight ends more.
Fittingly, preseason Sun Belt tight end Neal Johnson appears ready to fill that role.
“We definitely have a lot of dogs in that tight end room this year,” Johnson said. “It’s definitely going to be exciting to go out there on Saturdays and just produce for the team.”
Yes, the expectations will be higher than ever, but redshirt senior Pearse Migl thinks the group is ready.
“It heightens expectations, but it’s nothing that we can’t reach,” Migl said. “Our offense as a whole, it propels us to want to play for each other even more.”
The good thing about the unusual burden on that group is that it’s both talented and deep this season.
Still, it will require a prolific upgrade for this venture to be successful. As talented as Johnson is, he only caught 25 balls for 296 yards and two scores last season, while Migl had 17 receptions for 127 yards and two scores.
“I don’t think there is a ceiling,” Migl said. “We have three, four, five guys who are going to go in and get reps. I think we’re all playmakers who can do something with the ball. So I don’t think there’s any limit.”
Incredibly, though, the future may be even brighter.
Entering camp, the trio of Johnson, Migl and redshirt freshman Terrance Carter were penciled in for the most snaps.
Since then, redshirt sophomore Jathan Caldwell and true freshmen Caden Jensen and Ty Stamey have shined.
“Jathan Caldwell is on a phenomenal roll right now,” Migl said. “He had a great attitude coming into this camp. I’m not sure, but something clicked. I think he’s going to have a lot of snaps for us and he’s play really well when we need him.”
Desormeaux adds Rhett Guidry to that group as well.
“Jathan Caldwell is extremely talented,” he said. “He had to figure out if he wanted to be here. Rhett Guidry, same thing. Both of those guys are making tremendous progress.”
Desormeaux said the true freshman duo of Jensen and Stamey look good enough to play right away if the position wasn’t so deep.
“That’s a hard position to play, but they don’t make mistakes,” he said.
Migl has also been blown away as well.
“Caden Jensen, that is a big son of a gun – Johnny Lumpkin 2.0 coming through,” Migl said. “He’s having a great camp. He’s going to be a great player here. He’s going to play a lot for us.”
Stamey, meanwhile, has impressed in the passing game.
“Ty Stamey, long rangy,” Migl said. “He’s going to go up and get a deep ball. We’re just now kind of seeing the tip of the iceberg with him. He had a good summer, but I think he’s showing now in camp with pads on what he can do for us.”
Not even the loss of Johnny Lumpkin – currently in Patriots camp – could derail the progress the tight end room has made.
As a group, the unit has found a way to fill in without Lumpkin’s legendary leadership speeches.
“One guy who doesn’t get mentioned enough is Damani (Burrell),” Migl said. “He started on the defensive side and switched over to offense and adjusted quickly. He’s done a huge job getting the young guys right and showing them the ropes on and off the field. It’s a group effort.”
Carter said his redshirt year helped him greatly in the physical side of the position.
“I’d say really the speed of the game,” Carter said of his progress. “Just being able to move quicker on the field than I used to. I became more of a powerful blocker. In high school, I was blocking corners. I was used primarily as a receiver and wildcat quarterback, so it was barely blocking.
“Now I’m blocking D-ends and linebackers.”
Despite the encouraging depth, everyone knows only so many will see the field.
“I’d love it for everybody to play,” Migl said. “I think we all have the capabilities and I think we’re all ready for it. It depends on the week of practice. I think the competition in the room is only raising the floor in the room.
“The standard is being raised every day. With those guys around you, there’s nothing more you want to do than go out there and play for them.”