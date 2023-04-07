CHARLESTON, W. Va. – Coming off a frustrating four-game stretch, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team was in need of a tonic.
Ironically, they found it in perhaps the biggest question mark heading into the holiday road weekend at Marshall.
UL’s two starting pitchers answered the bell in a huge way in leading the Cajuns to a series win to move into a tie for first place in the loss column in the Sun Belt standings.
The Cajuns are now 22-9 overall and 8-3 in league play, while Marshall dropped to 13-15 and 4-7. UL is scheduled to conclude the series at noon Saturday.
On Friday, that strong starting pitching led to a 5-2 win over the Thunderin’ Herd one day after UL’s 8-4 win over Marshall in the opener.
Blake McGehee improved to 1-0 on the season after allowing just one run on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts Friday.
David Christie then pitched the final three innings – giving up one run on two hits, one walk and one strikeout – to get a save.
On Thursday, starting pitcher Jake Hammond ended a recent slump in style with seven one-run inning, yielding only four hits, one walk and striking out five.
Will Veillon was also on the comeback trial in the first two games. In in the first game, Veillon was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs. In Friday’s win, Veillon was 1-for-4 with a two RBIs.
The Cajuns’ offense Thursday included seven infield singles, but that led to a 13-hit attack that built an 8-1 lead after a five-run eighth.
The other big hitters Thursday were: Ben Robichaux (2-4, triple, 2 RBIs, SB), Max Marusak (2-4, double, 2 RBIs) and Heath Hood (2-4, 2 SBs).
Friday’s offensive leaders were CJ Willis (2-4, RBI) and Carson Roccaforte (2-4, RBI).