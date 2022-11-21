Adding to the early-season excitement around UL's men's basketball program is news of signing two more future prospects to national letters of intent.
On Monday, coach Bob Marlin's program announced the signings of London Fields from Tupelo, Mississippi, and Giovanni Nannucci of Greensboro, North Carolina.
Fields standings 6-foot-4 and averaged 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds a game last season.
“London is a talented combo guard who can really defend and shoot,” Marlin said.
Nannucci is a 6-4 southpaw holds dual citizenship in Italy and the United State.