There’s somewhat of a science to it if you will.
Indeed, knocking off a Power Five program, especially one as hot as the Florida State Seminoles are of late, requires checking off many boxes.
The way UL coach Michael Desormeaux sees it, the first step is believing it doesn’t require a superhuman feat.
“I think the thing that you’ve got to do is it’s got to be another game for you,” said Desormeaux whose Cajuns will play Florida State at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Tallahassee. “It can’t be bigger than what it is.
“When they put the ball down, it’s football and you’ve got to go out there and you’ve got to do your job. You’ve got to go out and execute.”
Another key step is starting fast to keep the home crowd out of it and avoid digging a hole too big to crawl out of.
“One of the biggest things is if you can start fast and have success in the first half and you can get to halftime and you’ve got a game,” Desormeaux said. “That’s not what they want.”
When UL beat Iowa State in 2020, the Cajuns were only down 14-10 at the half. In the next closest upset in recent history, UL only trailed Florida 10-3 at half in the 27-20 near miss in 2012.
“Hopefully, you can take the crowd of it if you’re playing really good at halftime and you can come out in the second half and it’s kind of a little bit more of a level playing field,” Desormeaux added.
But again, that’s only the second step. There’s much more to it.
The biggest thing is to avoid turnovers and make the road easier for the heavy favorites.
UL only trailed Mississippi State 21-14 at the half in 2019, but had four turnovers in a 38-28 loss. The Cajuns actually led 21-14 over Texas A&M at the half in 2017, but committed five turnovers.
Ironically, current UL back Jacob Kibodi had a 67-yard TD run in that game.
At Georgia in 2016, the Cajuns trailed 21-7 at the half and outgained the Bulldogs 465-400 in the game, but again, committed four turnovers.
“You need all three phases to play well,” Desormeaux said. “You go back to the Iowa State game we had a couple of years ago – special teams played great and the defense played great. The offense didn’t play great, but we didn’t do things that would hurt us. We played smart football.”
The next big step is to score touchdowns in ways other than the offense.
In the upset of Iowa State, big plays and a strong defense did the trick. UL got a punt return for one score, a kickoff return for another and the offense hit on a 78-yard TD pass.
In taking No. 7 Florida to the wire in 2012, the Cajuns got a 22-yard blocked punt return for a score from Blake Comminie, only for the Gators to get a blocked punt return for touchdown with two seconds left for the win.
“You need special teams to show up, which has been happening,” Desormeaux said. “That’s got to continue to happen.”
The other thing that helps is circumstances. For example, the Cajuns looked more ready to be physical coming out of COVID than the Cyclones did.
In this particular matchup, the Seminoles are coming off a big road win over Syracuse and will be six days away from playing the Florida Gators.
The close call at Florida was a late-season game on Nov. 10 and so was the 45-38 loss at Arizona on 2011. Sometimes it’s better to play late if injuries or the schedule help the underdog, unless the heavy favorite has a lot to gain by the win.
Speaking of circumstance, however, if the Cajuns aren’t able to achieve several of those goals and aren’t threatening to cover the 24-point spread in the third quarter, it might be season-management time for UL’s staff.
If it’s really within reach based on the game’s flow, naturally you go for it.
Both Desormeaux and the players have already made it clear all that's on their mind is getting that sixth win Saturday. They want to do something big to ease the sting of the slow start.
But if enough boxes aren't checked off by halftime, preparation for the all-important Texas State game on Nov. 26 may need to begin in Tallahassee in that scenario.