DENTON, Texas – Caira Wren’s second-chance layup with 13.8 seconds completed the comeback and delivered the UL Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team a 60-59 victory over North Texas in the UNT Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday.
The game-winning tally capped off a career-high, 14-point effort from Wren who led the charge as the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-4) held a commanding 40-20 edge on points in the paint over the Mean Green (1-3).
It was set up by a steal from Sherry Porter for the final portion of UL’s critical 15-2 advantage in points off of turnovers.
Despite surrendering 25 first-quarter points and trailing by double digits early in the second quarter, Louisiana wouldn’t allow North Texas out of its sight. Nubia Benedith converted a key and-one situation at 6:08 and Tamera Johnson finished off an 8-0 run with a basket at 4:45 that trimmed the UNT lead to 32-27.
The Cajuns remained within striking distance after three quarters of play, at 47-40, as Wren began to assert herself with three inside baskets during the third quarter and Destiny Rice completed a crucial three-point play to lower the Mean Green lead back into single digits.
UL continued to find cracks in the UNT defense as the fourth quarter progressed, with Mariah Stewart making layups on back-to-back possessions to lower the deficit to 53-48 with 6:01 left to play. Out of the final media timeout, Johnson sank two freebies to create a one-possession game (53-50).