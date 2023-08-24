A huge step in the university’s project to renovate Cajun Field was taken Thursday when the University of Louisiana System in Baton Rouge approved the demolition of the current West Tower and seating structure.
“Yes, it was part of the process, but it was a giant step in the process moving forward,” UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said.
Maggard said the overall project is on track for completion for the 2025 season.
In addition to the demolition approval, Thursday’s proceedings also approved some critical financing for the costs of design, development and construction of the overall renovation project.
“This step allows us to continue to make progress on the design phase and the construction phase on a positive click,” Maggard said. “It’s a good day.”
In June 2021, UL and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center announced that the hospital purchased the naming rights for the stadium for $15 million, which would help fund the project. At the time, officials said they expected work to begin “at some point following the 2022 football season.”
But in January, the athletic department assured fans planning to purchase or renew season tickets for 2023 that their seats won’t be relocated.
At that point, the timeline for completion for the 2025 season became the established target date.