The UL men’s basketball team added their second signee of the offseason with the addition of Blake Butler. He was ranked as the 17th-best junior college prospect in the nation as per jucorecruiting.com.
Butler averaged 20.3 points per game last season for East Mississippi Community College. He had 12 games with 20 or more points including a career-high 45 against Northwest Mississippi Community College back in November.
“Blake is a talented guard with size, length and experience,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “He scores, defends, rebounds and is efficient in all areas. We look forward to him joining our team next month.”
Butler earned a spot on the first-team All-Region 23 Team after leading the Lions to a 21-6 record overall last season. The 6-foot-5 guard was an NJCAA All-American honorable mention after averaging 14.5 points per game and pulling down 4.9 rebounds.