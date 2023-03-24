UL softball coach Gerry Glasco knew Friday morning it wasn’t going to be a good day for driving the ball at Lamson Park because of a strong wind that was blowing in.
So the No. 23-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns made plans to lean on small ball. That strategy worked well in a six-run third inning on the way to an 8-0 run-rule win over Appalachian State in six innings.
“Early this morning, I said we’re not going to try to hit home runs,” Glasco said. “We were going to try to beat them with running and bunting and steals. That’s what I like about this particular ballclub. We’ve got a lot of speed. We can play the short game and manufacture a run or two.
“I was really thinking we’d try to win 3-2 or 3-1 or 3-0 — keep the score low and play defense in the wind. I’m tickled they got eight runs in five innings.”
The Cajuns improved to 22-9 overall and 4-0 in Sun Belt play, while Appalachian State dropped to 15-9 and 0-2. Sunday’s game has been canceled because of anticipated inclement weather, so Saturday will be a doubleheader that kicks off at 1 p.m.
The strong wind affected Lauren Allred’s day the most for the Cajuns. She doubled to lead off the second, then her long flyball to end the fourth was caught at the wall.
“Lauren would have had two home runs if the wind wasn’t blowing like it is,” Glasco said. “She hit the ball on the nose twice. She got a double and the other one would have been on the top of the scoreboard, I think.”
The wind also played a big factor in starting Karly Heath in the circle.
“I was just thinking with the wind the way it is, let’s put our best defenders all over the field,” Glasco said. “By doing that with Karly, it allowed me to put Cissy (Cecilia Vasquez) at shortstop. Karly can really field the bunt. I was thinking they were going to go to the bunt game, because I knew I was going to bunt with the wind.
“Now we set up really good with Meghan (Schorman) and Sam (Landry), and Karly’s feeling really good right now. She can probably come back tomorrow.”
Heath improved to 3-0 after allowing three hits, one walk and striking out five in four innings with 60 pitches.
“I’m just kind of going out there attacking,” Heath said. “My mindset right now is, ‘You try and hit this. If you hit me, I pat them on the back, congrats.’ It’s just attacking the zone and letting my defense work behind me.”
Heath said she expected Schorman to get the start Friday, but she was good with getting the call.
“It really caught me by surprise, but once he texted me that I was pitching today, my mindset switched to ‘All right, let’s go. I’m ready,’ ” she said.
Kandra Lamb came on to pitch the final inning, allowing only one infield single with a strikeout.
Stormy Kotzelnick led off the fourth with a solo home run to right-center, which was difficult with a strong wind blowing in throughout the game.
“We were looking at using our bunt game a little bit more,” Kotzelnick said. “I even tried in my first at-bat. But I was just trying to attack any good pitches that I saw. I was lucky to get a home run with the wind.
“As soon as coach Gerry found out about the wind this morning, they were sending out texts to make sure we had the right approach at the plate. He prepared us to try to execute a win in a different way than we normally do.”
Kotzelnick was 1 for 1 with an RBI and two runs scored while playing third base.
“I’ve played third a lot throughout my career in travel ball,” Kotzelnick said. “I feel fine there. They’re going to put me anywhere, and I’m just going to do my best for this team to be my best wherever they put me.”
Before that, the six-run third began with a walk to Kotzelnick, who promptly stole second and third ahead of a walk to Mihyia Davis. A throwing error chased home both runners.
Heath’s double kept the inning going before RBI singles from Laney Credeur and Jourdyn Campbell. Sophie Piskos added a sacrifice fly.
“I knew I wasn’t going to get any good pitches from App State after last year (four HRs in a series), so my approach was top half of the ball and driving it left-center gap,” Heath said. “It worked for a lot of us. We barely had any pop flies, so I’m proud of our team for making the adjustment quickly.”