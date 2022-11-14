There were many encouraging things from the Ragin’ Cajuns beating East Tennessee State 81-77 on Sunday to win the Asheville Championship.
For starters, it was the first tournament championship trophy to be awarded in this college basketball season.
Secondly, enjoying early success while newcomers are learning how to fit in is nice for a head coach to see.
“Anytime you can go on the road and have success, it’s something you can build on for the rest of the season,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “It’s very much like we were able to do in Puerto Rico this summer.
“It was good. We played hard and did a good job.”
Out of the 80 minutes of basketball over the weekend, UL only trailed by one point for a minute early in Friday’s win over Harvard. In other words, Marlin’s crew is playing like the team tabbed as the preseason Sun Belt favorites right out of the gate.
Next up, the Cajuns (3-0) return home to meet Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Another encouraging aspect of the tournament triumph was the play of tournament MVP Terence Lewis. The 6-foot-7 Jackson State transfer forward couldn’t be fitting in any better for the Cajuns, who recruited him out of high school.
“There’s no doubt,” Marlin said of the big weekend Lewis enjoyed. “He moves very well with the ball, and without the ball, he’s an excellent rebounder and he’s got a soft touch around the rim.
“We felt he’d be a perfect fit for us the first time we recruited him, and he’s a perfect fit for us now.”
Lewis scored 20 points with 11 rebounds in Friday’s win over Harvard on 9-of-13 shooting. He followed that with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting with nine more rebounds against East Tennessee State.
Lewis didn’t commit a turnover in either game.
“He feels very comfortable with the coaching staff," Marlin said. "I think that’s a big reason for his individual development so far. Plus, he’s older and mature, and he has a good understanding of the game.”
The leading scorers in Sunday’s title game were Jordan Brown with 14 points and two boards. Kentrell Garnett added 13 points.
Marlin said another good sign was that the Cajuns held on to beat East Tennessee State even after Brown fouled out with 2:09 left Sunday and UL clinging to a 78-70 lead.
Earlier in the game, Joe Charles left with an injury and was limited to eight minutes, so the Cajuns were shorthanded down the stretch.
Marlin said the distribution of minutes in the tournament was affected by specific defensive matchups necessary to maintain the lead.
“We’re excited,” Marlin said. “It’s been a good start.”