The UL Ragin’ Cajuns begin a long road stretch of eight away games out of 10 with a short one-hour trip to take on the McNeese Cowboys at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles.
“They’re a dangerous team,” UL coach Bob Marlin said.
“They’ve been tested.”
While the Cajuns are coming in on fire with a 9-1 record, the Cowboys fell to 3-7 on the season after losing 70-44 at Iowa State on Sunday.
That loss, though, came after a nice 52-49 road win over Northern Iowa.
McNeese also has road losses to Tennessee, Baylor and Tulane with games at Southern Miss and Houston after Thursday’s tangle with the Cajuns.
“They’re athletic,” Marlin said of the Cowboys. “They’ve got some high major transfers. They’ve got big guards. They’re more of a perimeter-oriented team. They can shoot the basketball.
“We’ve got to make sure they don’t use the 3-point line to their advantage and we take advantage of it like we have been.”
The 3-point line has certainly treated the Cajuns very well this season. UL is shooting 40.2% as a team from 3-point land, while only allowing 29.6% shooting behind the arc.
“We’re going to need that kind of performance defensively at the 3-point line to win this game,” Marlin said.
The biggest challenge for the Cajuns in the matchup is offensive efficiency.
“They’re going to play a lot of defenses,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said. “They’re going to mix things up quite a bit on defense. “They’re an older group. They have quite a few transfers.
“The changing defenses is something that we’ve really got to be prepared for. That’s a little unusual. You don’t see that a lot. It could be literally, in your first five possessions, you see four different defenses, so you’ve got to be prepared for that.”
The Cajuns have shined offensively all season, averaging 85.1 points per game. Jordan Brown (19.6 pts, 7.1 rebs) leads the way, followed by Terence Lewis (13.6 pts, 9.4 rebs) and Greg Williams (13.5 pts, 4.1 rebs).
Williams is shooting 39.5% from 3-point land, while Kentrell Garnett (8.4 pts, 2.9 rebs) has made 51.2% of his 3-point attempts.
“You’ve got to be able to take advantage of situations and matchups because of those changing defenses,” Murphy said. “A lot of times when you do this a lot, you may get yourself out of position.
“We’ve got to be very efficient with what we do offensively and not just take the first shot, but take the best shot. I thought we did a really good job of doing that against Samford.”
Avoiding turnovers against talented opponents has been an issue for McNeese, which averages 17.7 turnovers a game, compared to UL averaging 12.8 turnovers.
Sophomore point guard Trae English (10.9 pts, 1.6 rebs) and 6-7 sophomore forward Christian Shumate (10.8 pts, 9.6 rebs) are the Cowboys’ leading scorers.
UL fans continue to anxiously await the return of redshirt sophomore forward Kobe Julien, who is hoping to return soon from knee surgery in the spring.
“It’s up to him,” Marlin said. “If he feels like he’s ready, he’s going to let us know. He had another really good practice (Tuesday), a really good practice. He’s close, but it’s his decision. Whenever he’s ready, he’ll come back, so there’s an outside chance he could play before conference.”