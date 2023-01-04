It’s typically tougher on the road in college basketball.
For the UL women’s basketball team, however, this weekend’s Sun Belt Conference road swing appears to be a cut above the rest.
Coach Garry Brodhead’s Ragin’ Cajuns open with a 6 p.m. tip Thursday against Southern Miss at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, followed by a 2 p.m. Saturday road trip to Texas State in San Marcos.
“It’s tough, really tough,” Brodhead said of the road trip.
The Eagles are off to a 9-4 overall and 2-0 start — including impressive road wins over Troy 77-75 and South Alabama 58-37 last week.
“It’s a tough game,” Brodhead said of Southern Miss. “We’ve got to take care of the ball, and we’re going to have to be able to rebound and keep them to one shot.”
Southern Miss is led by veteran coach Joye Lee-McNelis, who has 526 career wins in 32 seasons.
Her squad is led by 5-foot-6 junior guard and LSU transfer Domonique Davis, who is averaging 19.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists a game.
“She just plays so hard and she’s a very skilled player,” Brodhead said of Davis. “The intangible things she brings to the game. She’s going to play hard for 40 minutes. We recruited her really hard.
“They’re putting the ball in her hands and kind of letting her go, and it’s really working out for them.”
The challenge doesn’t stop there for the Cajuns.
“They’ve got 6-3, 6-3 and 6-2 coming off the bench, so they’ve got an inside-out game,” he said. “They really like to use that high-low game. They’re going to force it inside and make you guard them inside. They’re very aggressive on the boards.”
UL counters with a smaller lineup, led by forward Tamera Johnson (10.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg) and guard Lanay Wheaton (10.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg).
In UL’s 54-41 win over Georgia State last Thursday, 6-f2 Mariah Stewart took a step in the right direction with 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting in 22 minutes.
“Great kid, very coachable, but we’ve got to get her meaner and tougher,” Brodhead said. “It’s just a process. She’s just a mild-mannered kid. She’s not a high-energy kid, ‘Get out of my way’ and ‘Give me the ball’ — all that. That’s what we’re trying to make her understand that she’s got to be a lot more aggressive.”
In the 68-57 loss to Coastal Carolina on Saturday, it was senior guard Sherry Porter who shined with 20 points with 3-of-7 shooting from 3-point land in 33 minutes.
“We’ve got to focus on us and do the things well that we need to do,” Brodhead said.