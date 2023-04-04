It had all the makings of a comfortable ho-hum midweek home victory over a struggling visiting team Tuesday for UL.
After all, the Ragin’ Cajuns were leading by six runs going to the ninth inning against an 8-20 Tulane squad.
Instead of going through the motions, though, the Green Wave arose with six runs in the ninth to force the bottom of the ninth.
Fortunately for the Cajuns, Heath Hood led off with a double and scored on a two-out wild pitch to preserve an 8-7 victory over Tulane anyway.
“I was expected it (wild pitch), because I just he was throwing it hard and not filling it up necessarily that much in the warmup,” Hood said. “I was just looking for maybe a dirt ball and get a little kick – luckily there was one.”
The play was reviewed and confirmed.
“I thought I was safe for sure,” Hood said. “I didn’t feel a tag until after I tapped the plate.”
Hood said he tried to remain calm to spark the Cajuns after the team was down after yielding the six-run ninth.
“You don’t want to change much,” said Hood, who extended his reach-base streak to 46 games with a walk in the sixth. “You play your game. You’ve got to pick up the guys. It’s going to happen again. That’s the way baseball goes. I just wanted to stay calm, go back to work and do what you’ve got to do.”
The victory moved the Cajuns to 20-9 overall, while Tulane dropped to 8-21.
After the sloppy finish, the win did little to improve the mood of UL coach Matt Deggs.
“No, no, they’re not a lot of fun,” Deggs said. “This is not a trend we want to continue – getting beat up with fastballs, taking fastballs for strikes and not commanding fastballs. It’s good to win a game, especially from the bottom of the barrel like that. That’s about as low as you can get. We can’t make a habit of blowing five and six-run leads. We’ve got to get better.”
No one’s job seemed safe for the Marshall series beginning Thursday.
“I don’t care what your last name is, if you’re going to take fastballs for strikes then you can come over here by me,” Deggs said.
Before all the late-game dramatics, the bottom of UL’s order enjoyed a banner game.
“Yeah, it was alright,” Deggs said of the bottom of the order.
Shortstop John Taylor – hitting in the 7-hole – was the star of the night at 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
“He still needs to be more aggressive,” Deggs said. “When he decides he’s going to be an aggressor, he’ll realize who he is.”
C.J. Willis – hitting in the 9-hole - was 1-for-1 with a three-run home run and two walks. The homer was the first for Willis since April 21, 2021.
And oh yeah, 8-hole hitter Peyton LeJeune pitched in an infield single as well.
The top of the order scratched with a two-run home run by Ben Robichaux in the third head of leadoff hitter Max Marusak’s RBI single.
The Cajuns followed a three-run third with three more in the fifth to put the game away. The Willis homer accounted for the three runs in the fifth.
UL added an insurance run in the sixth on a Taylor RBI single to center.
The winning pitcher for UL was David Christie, who threw three scoreless inning with no hits, one walk and two strikeouts.
JT Etheridge was the starting pitcher, allowing one hit on one hit, three walks and two strikeouts.
Blake Marshall added 1.2 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.
Brendan Moody came on in the eighth after two walks to keep the Green Wave at one run, but then gave up a two-run homer to pinch-hitter Jackson Linn and an RBI single to Adam Ebling.
Ben Tate came on to give up a game-tying, three-run home run to former St. Thomas More standout Brayden Morrow in the ninth to tie it.
In the game, UL’s pitching staff issued 11 walks and hit two batters.
“We’re traveling tomorrow in the morning,” Deggs said. “We’ll find a field. We’ll find a sandlot to practice. Yeah, we play on Thursday.”