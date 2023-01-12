MONROE Normally, only making 13 of 23 attempts at the free throw line and committing 20 turnovers is a recipe for disaster in a road conference game.
For the UL on Thursday, the Ragin’ Cajuns still found a way to lead wire to wire in an 86-73 road win over the ULM Warhawks at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
The victory over UL’s third straight in Sun Belt play in improving to 13-4 overall and 3-2 in league play, while ULM fell to 7-11 and 3-2.
“I thought we did a great job in the first 12 minutes of the game,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “We put on a clinic basically. We got good shots, we hit shots, we scored the first three trips out. Our defense was outstanding the whole first half for the most part.”
The way to overcome the negatives was to shoot the ball historically good. The Cajuns jumped out to a 21-4 lead in the first five minutes of the game.
For the game, the Cajuns shot 61.5% from the field for the best shooting effort in Sun Belt play since 2017. UL also shot 52.9% from 3-point land in the game.
All of that shooting produced five double-figure scorers. Jordan Brown led the way with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds.
Greg Williams collected 18 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point land, along with six rebounds.
Joe Charles tied a career high with 12 points with three boards.
Terence Lewis contributed 11 points and eight rebounds, while Kentrell Garnett added 10 points.
Jalen Dalcourt had another good game off the bench with nine points on 2-of-3 shooting from 3-point land.
Themus Fulks struggled from the field, but had nine assists.
UL’s lead got as large as 41-17 in the first half.
“Tonight, I thought our guys were super focused,” Marlin said. “They did a good job in the first half. We never trailed on the road against a team that’s in first place and had a 24-point lead against your arch-rival. That’s pretty good.
Ruling the boards was another way to overcome poor shooting at the line and the sloppy 20 turnovers.
“Just bad turnovers, throwing the ball away,” Marlin said of the turnovers.
“Hopefully we turned it over enough for the whole trip.”
Defense also helped UL’s cause. The Cajuns limited ULM’s two leading scorers – Jamari Blackman and Tyreke Locure – to 17 total points on a combined 6-of-19 shooting from the field.
“We took the two guards out in the first half. I think they had one field goal,” Marlin said. “Our guards did a good job defensively.”
All those turnovers created a few tense moments in the second half for the Cajuns, despite the huge first-half lead.
The Warhawks put together separate runs of 10-0 and 8-0 in the second half to get within 76-69 with 4:07 left to play.
“We knew they’d make a run,” Marlin said. “We called timeout and we said, ‘Look, we’re not going to win this game, if we don’t start getting some stops.’
“And defensively, we were able to do that. We got some big ones.”
Charles put the punctuation on the win with a steal and slam dunk in the closing minutes.