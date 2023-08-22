As cornerbacks go in this era, UL redshirt sophomore Caleb Anderson is out of the ordinary.
He’s not going to bring a ton of attention to himself spewing superlatives about how great he is.
The former East Feliciana High quarterback also isn’t going to talk trash to his opposition.
In fact, cornerbacks coach Jeff Burris kind of wishes Anderson would stay a little closer to the edge.
“Coach Burris tells me I’m too nice sometimes,” Anderson laughed.
Don’t get the wrong impression, however. The 6-foot-3, 206-pounder cornerback knows when it’s time to crank up the intensity.
“On the field, no one is my friend,” Anderson explained. “They trying to get me just like I’m trying to get them. Before practice, I’ll try to talk to (UL receiver) Rob (Williams), but on the field, we hardly say anything to each other, like I don’t know him.
“I try to flip that switch on and understand that on the field, it’s me versus you. I’m trying to beat you and you’re trying to beat me.”
In other words, there comes a time when a cornerback has to bow his neck and play with determination beyond his years.
In many ways, that came to Anderson in the spring. Sure, he knew senior Eric Garror was gone and would be in an NFL camp somewhere in the fall.
But then came the news his buddy Trey Amos was transferring to Alabama.
Now the pressure was really on for Anderson to step forward.
“Me and Trey are close,” Anderson said. “Eric left, so the whole spring it was me, Trey, Keyon (Martin) and Amir (McDaniel), so we knew we had to step up and take on a new leadership role. Then Trey ended up leaving. It shocked a couple of us at first.
“We sat down and talked and we knew we’re the older guys in the room, so we have to lead. It’s understood we have to lead from the front and show the ropes to everyone else.”
Fortunately, Anderson got valuable experience as a redshirt freshman last season, finishing with 13 tackles, an interception, a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery in 13 games, including one start.
“At cornerback, you’re going to get beat some plays,” said the high school quarterback. “You try not to, but it’s going to happen sometimes. The other guys are just as good as you.
“So having the next play mindset, ‘Ok, you got me, but it’s not going to happen again the rest of the game,’ … that’s probably what I learned last year the most.”
And oh by the way, in that one start at Rice, Anderson not only got his first career interception, but he returned it 54 yards for a touchdown.
Looking back, Anderson is probably still riding the confidence boost that play gave him.
“It propelled me in the sense of confidence, just going out there and feeling like I belonged out there, because I had my doubts in myself early on,” Anderson said. “Cornerback is a big confidence position. I just felt more comfortable when I was out there for the remainder of the season.”
Anderson, though, has higher hopes than one-interception seasons. As defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan put it, “Caleb kind of had a breakout season last year. I’m sure it wasn’t exactly what he wanted and now he’s going to play a bigger role this year.”
With the regular season opener against Northwestern State on Sept. 2 rapidly approaching, Anderson has noticed improvements during camp.
“My pad level has been a lot better, staying low,” he said. “I’m getting in a better shape because I’m taking more reps, because I’m going to be a starter this year. Just taking coaching more and understanding that all the coaches want the best for me and whatever they say, I’ve got to listen and hone in on.”
UL coach Michael Desormeaux has noticed.
“Caleb Anderson played really well in spots last year,” he said. “I’m excited about his progress. He’s continually getting better and better.”
At Sun Belt Media Days, Desormeaux agreed cornerback was likely the team’s biggest question mark, so the pressure’s been on during August camp.
“We asked them to do a lot of hard things,” Desormeaux said. “We asked them to play press, we asked them to play man, we ran a lot of plays, we did two-minute, we asked them to cover for a long time and really as a whole, it was pretty good.
“The ability and the ability to compete even when they were tired was something we were pretty excited about.”
Colleagues in the secondary have been demanding as well, especially when the subject of avoiding big plays comes up in practice sessions.
“We’ve been trying our hardest not to give up big plays,” Anderson said. “We try not to give up any explosives in practice. One of our veteran safeties, Pat Mensah, he harped on not giving up any explosives. After practice, if we do, he’s on us and tries to make us run a little bit to emphasize the importance of not giving up the big play.”
As for the unit’s progress in two-minute drills, Anderson just smiled.
“Two-minute?” he said. “Since the summer, we’ve been doing pretty good in two-minute.”