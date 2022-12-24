For most of the fans, coaches and players attending Friday’s Independence Bowl in Shreveport, it was about surviving the frigid temperatures.
The game began with wind chills at 12 degrees that dipped into the single digits by the fourth quarter.
Somehow, it didn’t seem to impact the actual game on the field as much as many speculated.
“Yeah, I mean, it's, it's football,” UL coach Dana Holgorsen said. “You got to deal with it now. At the University of Houston and at the University of Louisiana, based on geography, we don’t deal with this very much but it's a part, it's a part of football. It's a part of December football.”
The Cajuns seemed to execute in the extreme cold temperatures for most of the game.
“For the cold weather, I would say it was colder yesterday during our walkthrough,” UL senior linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux said. “For us to come out today with the sun shining, it was nice. It did not affect us as much as it could have. We talked about being mentally tough in the locker room, by not only how we work but how we operate in practices.”
It didn’t seem to mess with kicker Kenny Almendares, who nailed three field goals, including a pair of 42-yarders.
Australian punter Rhys Byrns, though, didn’t seem to enjoy it at all. He had three punts for a 29.3-yard average.
Likewise, Houston kicker Kyle Ramsey missed an extra point and punter Laine Wilkins had three punts for a 33.3-yard average.
Flags helped Houston?
Perhaps the Houston Cougars were due for a break in the penalty category and the UL Ragin’ Cajuns just happened to be in the way.
During the regular season, the Cougars appeared to be on the down side of the flag battle all season long. Coming into Friday’s Independence Bowl, Houston was flagged 98 times for 854 yards, compared to only 36 times for 332 yards for its opponents.
That wasn’t the case during Friday’s 23-16 comeback win over the Cajuns.
Houston had seven flags for 61 yards, compared to five against UL for 64 yards.
Even better for the Cougars, the flags thrown against Houston somehow seems to bolster the offense.
In the first half, a holding call could have slowed down a Houston drive. Instead, quarterback Clayton Tune hit Kesean Carter for 30 yards and then for 33 more on a touchdown pass.
Then with the game tied in the fourth quarter, back-to-back holding flags on the Cougars presented Tune with a first-and-30. Then time, he connected with Carter for 41 yards to set up the game-winning touchdown.
“We actually scripted that because I wanted to get as many pass plays as he could,” Tune joked. “We said on this play hold so we can go back and I can throw it further. That was all a part of the plan.”
But seriously, it was the latest save in a season filled with obstacles for the Cougars.
“That is the thing, you have to face adversity and have a next play mindset and mentality,” Tune said.
“I’ve never been through a year like this,” Holgorsen said. “You know, I'm very proud of our team for just the resiliency that they play with.”
Dealing with Dell
Houston’s All-American wide receiver Nathaniel Dell was the No. 1 priority for UL’s defense to somehow deal with in Friday’s Independence Bowl.
On one hand, the Cajuns’ defense did about as well as could have been expected, limiting Dell to six receptions for 44 yards on 11 targets.
Houston’s offense came in averaging 463.3 yards a game and only got to 363 after a 92-yard drive late in the fourth quarter.
“The whole defensive staff executed the plan for us,” Quibodeaux said. “Like all season, they reinforced it for us. We had a good plan on what formations we were going to be doing and what we were going to get out of him.
“From what we talked about with our coaches, it was exactly like we saw on film and for our practices. We followed the plan, and it was reflected in our play.”
But Dell turned those six catches into a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winner with 20 seconds left.
Essentially, UL fell victim of three years of Dell and Tune working together.
“Before the play happened, I gave Tune that look like I want the ball,” Dell said. “We just set it in motion for me to get it.”