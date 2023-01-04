It’s certainly not the first team you’d choose to open up the Sun Belt Conference home schedule with after going 0-2 on the road during the holidays.
But the UL men’s basketball team has no choice but to try to slow down the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Cajundome.
The visiting Eagles come to town with a 13-2 overall and 2-0 league record, while the Cajuns are 10-4 and 0-2.
“They’ve got one of the better teams, if not the best team, in the league,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “They’re off to a good start. Coach Ladner is an excellent offensive coach. They can score the ball.”
Southern Miss is led by a pair of transfers in Austin Crowley (17 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game) from Ole Miss and Felipe Haase (15.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg) from Mercer.
Crowley leads the Sun Belt in scoring and steals over the first two league games, while Haase leads the league overall in 3-point shooting percentage.
“They’re aggressive,” Marlin said. “They’ve played well. They’ve got a good offensive team like we do. It should be a good basketball game.”
Perhaps the most alarming statistical comparison is on the defensive side. Southern Miss enters the week leading the Sun Belt in field goal percentage defense, while the Cajuns are last in the 14th spot.
“We’re going to have to be better defensively,” Marlin said. “We had too many breakdowns. Defensively, we’ve got to win that game. We’ve got to limit their scoring and their shooting.”
More specifically, the Cajuns have struggled giving up key 3-pointers late in halves, especially in the two early conference losses.
“We’ve got to get more consistent in our play,” Marlin said. “We’ve got to play a 35- to 40-minute game. We’ve only done it a couple of times this year.”
The other big area of concern is at the free-throw line. The Cajuns are leading the league through two games in free-throw percentage but are 13th in attempts.
In the two losses, UL’s two opponents shot 46 free throws to only 22 for UL.
“We’ve got to be aggressive,” Marlin said. “We have to be more aggressive and put the onus on the officials. Go at the players in transition and drive the ball without charging, and we’ll continue to throw it inside.
“We felt like Jordan (Brown) was fouled three or four times at Old Dominion and it wasn’t called.”
Brown (19.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg), Terence Lewis (13.1 ppg, 8.7 rpg) and Greg Williams (13.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg) lead UL in scoring, but the Cajuns are riding a three-game shooting slump from 3-point land.
“We need to be the better defensive team. We need to make shots, and we need to make plays at the end of the game,” Marlin said.
Sophomore forward Kobe Julien returned to the court for the first time this season on the road trip after offseason knee surgery. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged six points and three rebounds in 32 total minutes.
“He did a good job,” Marlin said of Julien. “He’s been focused and ready to play since the middle of December. I thought he gave a really good effort. I think we kind of shook the rust off a little bit, and hopefully he’ll play much better this week.”
Marlin said the team has had good practices this week, but he expressed frustration with the 0-2 league start.
He said the players had a team-only meeting between games last weekend.
“Guys are working hard,” Marlin said. “They’re disappointed in the result, but we’ll continue with the process and try to go and learn from these opportunities.”