A five-game week can be tricky for a college baseball coach.
Injuries on the roster can make it downright challenging.
By the same token, the situation can also bring about discoveries.
UL coach Matt Deggs is focused on the latter when his Ragin’ Cajuns begin their second straight five-game week with Grambling in town at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Southeastern at 6 p.m. Wednesday and then a trip to South Alabama this weekend.
“This five-game week will settle a lot,” Deggs said.
The combination of injuries and waiting for others to get hot has created a need for depth, and several players have stepped up.
One is freshman Ben Robichaux, who hit in the leadoff spot during the weekend sweep of Arkansas State.
“He happens to get an at-bat against Mississippi State and turns 97 (mph pitch) around down the right-field line,” Deggs said. “That’s not something you can teach. At that point, I said, ‘Alright, let’s go. Let’s see what we’ve got here.’”
Robichaux was constantly on base over the weekend. He’s hitting .438 over his first 16 at-bats with seven runs and a .526 on-base percentage.
“He’s going to stay there for the foreseeable future,” Deggs said. “It’s not an accident. It’s not an overnight deal. That kid led our team in hitting in the fall … and then in spring training, he was right back near the top again. He’s still young and still maturing. He’s still working on his defense, but the bat is special.
“He’s a smaller target to pitch to, but he’s pound-for-pound one of the strongest kids on the team.”
Another player getting a chance is John Taylor at second base. With first baseman Mason Zambo (hand) and utility CJ Willis (back) slowed with the injuries, opportunities have opened up.
“When you start dealing with wrists and backs and swinging a bat, you just don’t know,” Deggs said. “It’s one of those deals where it could be a long time, or you could wake up feeling great.
“That’s the best way I can answer that. I’m not trying to hide anything. Those injuries are very delicate.”
Taylor’s slow start appears over. He's now batting .281 with a homer and nine RBIs.
“He’s a gamer,” Deggs said. “He loves to play with big-time passion for the game. Even when he was on the bench, he had incredible attitude — great teammate, kept working. You’re seeing the fruits of that right now. He’s starting to play with some attitude and swagger out there. It’s just kind of dripping off of him.”
On the mound, reliever Dylan Theut is out “for another couple, two to three weeks” and Blake McGehee is being reevaluated.
Sam Hill (0-1, 13.50 in two outings) is slated to start Tuesday’s game.
“Depending on how long he goes, he could be available for the weekend, but he’s really coming on,” Deggs said. “He’s really impressed me with the progress that he’s made so far.”
The injury situation could also mean Trey LaFleur’s return to the mound after getting off to a slow start at the plate.
“Possibly,” Deggs said. “He’s exciting on the mound. We used him one time last year and it was 90 every pitch and it’s a high angle. Lefties that get this high angle and it’s heading back to their glove side, it’s hard to find. Our hitters don’t hit him.”