They weren’t trying to hide it.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns weren’t very happy about their loss at Drake on Saturday and wasted no time showing that by scoring the game’s first 14 points in a 104-70 victory over Loyola of New Orleans on Tuesday at the Cajundome.
“I think we all had a drive to really shake back this game,” UL forward Jordan Brown said. “It was a statement game off of our last first loss. It was a statement game coming back.
“We didn’t want it (loss) to be something that slows us down during the season. We want to get over hurdles and show that no matter what we’re going to fight through adversity and stick together.”
Brown certainly played with strong intentions, scoring a game-high 27 points in 26 minutes.
“You can tell this team is real close to each other,” Brown said. “I think that helps out a lot. It makes the game easier for me, everybody being able to communicate with each other and play off each other. We know each other strengths and weaknesses and we’re able to work through it all.”
The best thing about Tuesday’s win, though, was the balanced list of contributions. Terence Lewis collected 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting with a game-high 17 rebounds.
“It just depends on the game really,” Brown said of playing with Lewis. “This is our first year playing together and we’re learning as we go now to complement off each other and how to play off of each other. You can tell, he really gets to the boards. He’s a hard worker. He’s a hustler. I think we all love that about his game.”
The other big number was 12 – the amount of 3-pointers the Cajuns made out of 21 attempts for 57.1% for the game.
That sharpshooting helped the Cajuns set a new school record for wins in November with six.
“We’ve got to have it,” UL coach Bob Marlin said of the perimeter game. “Our motto is inside-out. Jordan’s going to get collapsed on. We know that. We’ve got to kick it out and make 3s. The 3s are huge for us.”
Leading the way was Joe Charles, who nailed four of his five tries beyond the arc for 12 points, along with five rebounds.
Unfortunately, Thomas only played 13 minutes.
“He got hit in the back of the head,” Marlin said of Charles’ injury.
“Joe played super. He made several 3s. He shot the ball well, which he does in practice all the time. He got three offensive rebounds, which was second on the team.”
Overall, the Cajuns had five double-digit scorers also included Michael Thomas with 10 points on 2-of-4 shooting from 3-point land and Themus Fulks added 11 points and nine assists.
“It’s big coaches have confidence in me,” Thomas said. “That’s a boost for myself. I just believe in myself. I put in the work, so I’m putting it out on the court.”
As a point guard, Thomas really appreciated the team’s balanced offensive effort.
“It makes me feel good because at any given time I can go to anybody and I have confidence in anybody for them to go get a bucket and not just rely on one person,” Thomas said. “It makes it also scary for our offense, just having all of these weapons. Not a lot of people know that.”
The Cajuns’ bench outscored Loyola 42-27.
“We’ve got guys who can play, right?” said Marlin, whose 6-1 Cajuns will next play at 4 p.m. Saturday at New Orleans. “We’ve got guys who are starters that are coming off the bench in my opinion. We’ve got that kind of firepower. We need to continue to work on it and score off the bench. It’s part of our depth.”
Inside, Isaiah Richards also showed good signs with nine points and five rebounds in 13 minutes.
“He’s back,” Marlin said. “He played really good. Jordan got in foul trouble at Drake and eventually fouled out. Zay did a good job for us up there and he’s worked hard in practice and he did some good things tonight.”