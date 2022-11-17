For a while during UL’s 94-88 home win over Louisiana Tech on Thursday at the Cajundome, it was starting to look like the Bulldogs just weren’t going to miss any shots.
Nine minutes in the second half, the visitors were shooting 61.5% from 3-point land and led 63-54.
“They were hitting some tough shots even though we were playing good defense, so we just had to stay the course and keep guarding each possession like we do at practice,” said UL guard Kentrell Garnett, who finished with 16 points.
That lead grew slightly to 72-61 with 8:55 left, and that’s where the game finally turned UL’s way.
First, the Cajuns (now 4-0) coaxed David Green into a charge. The Bulldogs followed that with a rare miss and then another turnover.
That series sparked a 19-3 run for the Cajuns, who incredibly spun at 5:45 run into an 80-75 lead with 3:11 left after Garnett hit a 3 and then two free throws.
“They helped a lot as a team and made a big deal about keeping the lane clogged, so I was open most of the game and my teammates found me, so I had the easy job of making it,” said Garnett, who made a career-high four 3s.
Scoring five points in the critical run was Terence Lewis, who had his second double-double of the young season with 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting and 12 rebounds.
“I felt like Louisiana Tech, they kept doubling Jordan Brown on the post a lot,” Lewis said. “That gave me a lot of touches around the rim and opportunities to really score. I found myself being real success.
“I was 9 of 11 from the field, but it’s something I work on day in and day out with the coaches to make me better as a player.”
The only question down the stretch was if the Cajuns could make enough free throws to seal the win. On the night, UL missed 10, but Greg Williams slammed the door by going 8-for-8 at the line.
“I just wanted to finish the game out. I think we all had that mindset,” said Williams, who had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes. “Being a team, being able to fall back on our brothers. It just happened to be me today. The next time, it could be somebody else.
“The point is we were able to stay together and finish out the game strong.”
In all, five Cajuns reached double figures. Brown collected 16 points, eight boards and three blocks, while Jalen Dalcourt sparked UL early on with a few bombs to finish with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point land.
“They shot it well, but you know what, we hit some big 3s too,” Marlin said. “We got eight and that’s our goal every night. Jalen hit us some big ones.”
The Bulldogs still finished the game shooting 52.4% from the field and 56.3% from 3-point land. The problem was UL countered with an incredible 70% from the field in the second half – much because of hustle rebounds that helped produce 25 second-chance points, as well as impressive ball movement.
“I think we just really enjoy being around each other,” Garnett said. “We trust each other more than anything, so moving the ball knowing anybody can hit a shot and believing in each other is the biggest thing for us. We’re a real family, so sharing the ball is easy for us.”
The win was especially sweet for Marlin, who got to 450 career Division I wins to earn a water bottle shower from his team after the game.
“They’re all special,” said Marlin, whose Cajuns will next play at SMU on Tuesday. “The guys drenched me. I’m soaking wet now. They were excited, celebrating me and my success. They’re the reason I do this. I love this team and I’m going to continue to give them my best effort and hang in there even when it looks bleak at times. We rallied just in time.
“It’s nice to win and it was good to win against this group too.”