While a disappointing 0-2 start to the Sun Belt season demanded a sense of urgency for UL’s first league homestand, the truth is it’s still early in the league race.
The two home games, though, clearly illustrated the title hopes of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns depend on much more than simply Jordan Brown’s scoring ability.
Coach Bob Marlin knows several of those other facets will be needed when the Cajuns travel to meet ULM at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe.
“At Texas State, they shoot 24% and win the game just through toughness and making the game ugly,” Marlin said. “That’s something (ULM coach) Keith (Richard) does a really good job of. His teams are always tough and they play extremely hard.”
The Warhawks (7-10) are currently tied for first place at 3-1, while the Cajuns (12-4) are 2-2 in league play.
“They struggled in nonconference, because they lost one of their better players (to injury),” Marlin said. “They’re playing better. Their guards are playing better.”
Those guards are Tyreke Locure (14.5 pts, 4.2 rebs) and Jabari Blackmon (11.4 pts, 2.5 rebs) are ULM’s only two leading scorers, but Marlin warns 6-8 forward Thomas Howell (8.9 pts, 7.6 rebs) typically plays well against UL.
While Brown leads the Cajuns with an 18.8-point average, UL won twice with Brown limited to 24 total points in the two home wins last season.
Part of that is the play of 6-7 sophomore forward Joe Charles.
“He does a tremendous job in so many different areas,” Marlin said of Charles. “He’s probably our best inside defensive player. He has great anticipation, great hands, he’s busy on the ball. He gets all kinds of deflections and steals.
“He can handle the ball. He’s an excellent passer. Besides his 3-point shooting, I’ve been extremely pleased with him. He’s getting better and better.”
Also coming off the bench with key contributions is senior guard Jalen Dalcourt, who had 11 points in the first half of Saturday’s 78-70 win over Georgia State.
“He’s definitely a big part of our team,” Marlin said. “He’s one of our leaders. He’s probably our vocal leader. Jalen is always enthusiastic and brings high energy to practice That’s what we expect when he comes in.
“We felt like early in the season, he and Kentrell (Garnett) were battling for that starting spot and they kind of settled with Jalen coming off the bench and I think he’s done a really good job for us. If he’s making shots, then everything’s good.”
The Cajuns played the entire weekend without point guard Michael Thomas, who remains in concussion protocol and wasn’t even on the bench for either game. It’s unclear if Thomas will be available Thursday.
Consequently, Themus Fulks has had to shoulder a huge chunk of the burden. With heavy attention on Brown in both games, Fulks steadily attacked the basket to create scoring options in the lane.
“Themus made some tough layups,” Marlin said. “He did a good job of running the team.”
Another bench option that could help the cause is 6-10 sophomore Isaiah Richards, who scored five points with two boards in five minutes Saturday.
“He’s practiced really well,” Marlin said of Richards. “He’s gotten better and I’m pleased with his effort. I thought he got a great offensive rebound late in the game, got fouled and went to the line. He went to the line another times. He made 3 of the 4.
“We’ve got some other plans for him. We can play he and Jordan together some. We haven’t done it much this year, but there are going to be games this year coming up where we do.”