NORFOLK, Va. — Just when it looked like the UL Ragin’ Cajuns were sunk in Saturday’s rainy Sun Belt Conference opener at Old Dominion’s S.B. Ballard Stadium, they simply refused to die.
Despite driving 90 yards with a chance to tie the score late, the Ragin’ Cajuns turned it over on downs at the Monarchs’ 7 with 26 seconds left to suffer a 38-31 loss to Old Dominion.
It was a game unlike either team experienced while struggling on offense in the respective season openers.
Not even throwing for 100 yards in a 36-17 loss at Virginia Tech, the Monarchs threw four touchdown passes for the first time since 2018 in the Sun Belt opener for both teams. They hit on scoring strikes from 30, 36, 61 and 37 yards out.
ODU quarterback Grant Wilson, a transfer from Fordham, was 13-of-19 passing for 247 yards in the win.
UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge almost matched him by hitting on 25 of 34 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns.
Wooldridge also hit a pair of critical fourth-down completions — one for 10 yards to Peter LeBlanc to set up a Terrence Williams' 1-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter, and a 37-yard TD pass to Jacob Kibodi to cut ODU’s lead to 38-31 with 9:13 left to play.
Unfortunately for the Cajuns, the Monarchs’ running game was a problem as well, gaining 147 yards rushing. The Cajuns countered with 173 yards rushing.
Despite the defensive struggles, UL's Jasper Williams delivered a sack of Wilson back to the UL 46 to force a punt with 5:21 left and the Cajuns trailing 38-31. That drive began at the UL 3 after a 44-yard punt.
Wooldridge drove the Cajuns down the field in the rain for 90 yards, but he failed four times from the ODU 7 after a defensive pass interference call got UL there.
The game couldn’t have started much different for either team.
After completing only 14 of 32 passes in the opener, Wooldridge hit his first nine passes, including 5-for-5 passing on Saturday’s first drive.
That was a nine-play, 75-yard drive that featured two Rob Williams' catches for 26 yards and Harvey Broussard's two for 28 to set up his 1-yard TD grab in the left corner for a quick 7-0 lead.
Then it was Old Dominion’s turn.
After passing for only 94 yards last week at Virginia Tech, Wilson covered 55 yards on two quick pass plays — including a 30-yard TD pass to Ahmarian Granger
UL’s offense followed that opening drive with a 12-play, 54-yard drive that resulted in Kenny Almendares' 38-yard field goal and a 10-7 lead with 3:32 left in the first period.
The Monarchs answered with a 10-play, 58-yard drive in 4:00 and got a 39-yard field goal from Ethan Sanchez for a 10-10 tie.
Then after giving up 5 yards on five carries in the first quarter, UL’s rushing defense went in the dumps in the second quarter.
The Monarchs ran it nine times right at the Cajuns for 63 yards to take their first lead of the season at 17-10 with a 10-play, 65-yard drive in 3:55. Wilson did the honors with a 3-yard TD run with 4:15 left until halftime.
The Cajuns continued the seesaw battle with an 8-play, 72-yard drive in 3:50 to tie it again. A 43-yard connection with Charles Robertson – originally thought to be a 44-yard TD catch before replay ruled him down – set up a 1-yard Wooldridge TD run for tie the game at 17-all with 18 seconds left until intermission.
Wooldridge completed 15 passes in the first half after only completing 14 passes a week ago. He was 15-of-19 passing for 148 yards and a score in the first half.
Wilson threw for 91 yards in the first half, only 3 yards shy of his week one total.
As an offense, the Cajuns only had three drives over five plays and only one of more than seven plays in the opener. UL collected three scoring drives of more than seven plays in the first half Saturday.
The halftime didn’t do anything to help the Cajuns defensively.
Old Dominion marched 65 yards on seven plays in 2:20 to take back the lead at 24-17 with 12:36 left in the third. A 36-yard touchdown pass to Reymello Murphy finished off the drive.
UL’s secondary was torched again by Murphy two drives later — this time a 61-yard scoring bomb for a 31-17 cushion.
UL’s offense tried to stay close with another long drive — a 10-play, 55-yard drive in 4:37 — to narrow the lead to 31-24 with 14:57 left to play.
A LeBlanc 10-yard reception on fourth-and-2 kept the drive alive, and Terrence Williams did the honors on a 1-yard TD run.
But UL’s defense again faltered, giving up a 37-yard TD pass to Kelby Williams — the first of his career — for another comfortable lead at 38-24.