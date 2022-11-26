SAN MARCOS, Texas — The UL Ragin’ Cajuns took it to Texas State in the regular-season finale Saturday.
There were a few times UL's aggressive approach didn’t work, but most of the time it did in a dominating 41-13 victory over the Bobcats.
The victory got the Cajuns to 6-6 and qualified them for a bowl berth. On Saturday, an Independence Bowl official watched a UL game in the press box for the second time in the last three games.
The win also ran UL’s all-time series lead to 10-0 over Texas State, with all 10 victories being by double figures.
UL redshirt freshman running back Dre’lyn Washington led the Cajuns’ 169-yard team effort on the ground by rushing for 73 yards and a score. Chris Smith also had a nice night with 69 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Texas State running back Lincoln Pare had the biggest individual night, rushing for 221 yards and a score on 28 carries. It was the 12th-most yards rushing against a UL defense ever. Louisiana Tech’s Jason Davis has the record with 302 yards on 47 carries in 1990.
UL quarterback Chandler Fields did some damage in the passing game as well, going 16-of-26 passing for 187 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
As usual, Michael Jefferson was his top target with six grabs for 81 yards.
After a three-and-out on UL’s first drive of the game, the Cajuns marched 69 yards on eight plays in 4:06 to take a 7-3 lead with 5:35 in the first period.
Two Washington carries for 24 yards and a 10-yard grab sparked the possession that ended with a fourth-and-3 conversion. That time, the aggressive approach worked like a charm with an 18-yard TD completion to Chris Smith for his third scoring grab of his career.
On the next possession, UL linebacker Jasper Williams forced a fumble — recovered by Zi’Yon Hill-Green — at the Texas State 46.
UL’s offense quickly covered 45 yards in six plays, thanks to a 24-yard completion to Lance LeGendre.
This time, the forward method didn’t work. Desormeaux elected to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1, and freshman Zylan Perry was stuffed for a 2-yard loss to turn it over on downs.
The Bobcats really made UL pay for the decision by marching 74 yards on 10 plays in 5:27 to get a second Seth Keller field goal to cut UL’s lead to 7-6 with 10 minutes left until half.
It looked like the Bobcats would get into the end zone, but a Sonny Hazard 8-yard sack and a holding call forced Texas State to settle for a 40-yard field goal.
The Cajuns’ relentless mindset, though, resulted in a 12-play, 59-yard drive in 4:15 to extend the lead to 10-6 on a 33-yard Kenny Almendares field goal with 5:28 left until intermission.
The drive was sparked by a 21-yard scramble by Fields.
Three plays later, Eric Garror got a second turnover — this one an interception he returned for an apparent touchdown. An illegal block in the back near the goal line nullified the score.
Two plays later, Washington did the honors with an 8-yard TD run for a 17-6 lead with 4:13 left in the second quarter.
Garror again set up Cajun points when he returned a punt 29 yards to the UL 40 with 47 seconds left.
Fields promptly marched the Cajuns 51 yards on six plays to set up Almendares' 27-yard field goal on the final play of the first half for a 20-6 cushion.
UL then took the second-half kickoff 35 yards to the 39 to set up an eight-play, 61-yard drive to take a 27-6 lead with 12:19 left in the third.
Pare answered with a 64-yard TD run to reduce UL’s lead to 27-13 with 10:23 left in the third quarter.
On UL’s next drive, Fields was picked off on a deep pass, but the Bobcats didn’t turn it into points.
Neither offense scored again until Peter LeBlanc’s 3-yard touchdown grab with 12:08 left to play for a 34-13 lead.
The game was punctuated with a 37-yard touchdown pass from true freshman quarterback Zeon Chriss to LeGendre.