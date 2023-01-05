The Southern Miss Golden Eagles came to town Thursday with a record of 13-2 overall and 2-0 in Sun Belt play.
It was simply the wrong night to be a visitor at the Cajundome.
After a disappointing 0-2 start to league play on the road, coach Bob Marlin’s Ragin’ Cajuns were extra determined and it showed in a 75-61 victory over the Eagles.
“That’s more like it,” Marlin said. “We played a good basketball team tonight and we played hard for 40 minutes.”
Defensively, the Cajuns limited Southern Miss to 37.5% shooting from the field and never trailed in the game.
“We really just wanted to prove to everybody not to write us off,” point guard Themus Fulks said. “We saw tweets and stuff like that about coach Marlin. I didn’t really appreciate it and he didn’t really appreciate it. So we were really locked in to show why we were projected to be the best team in the conference.”
The Cajuns defended as a team.
“Before the game, (assistant) coach (Donovan) Kates talked about being desperate, especially on defense, because we didn’t guard too well on the road. We needed a win. It was a must-win game for us,” guard Kentrell Garnett said. “We guarded the ball better, keeping guys in front. In the Coastal game, a lot of guys were getting downhill on us. One guy had 28 points, so just keeping the ball in front and helping each other.”
Marlin said there were more players asking to come out for breathers.
“We had four different guys who asked to come out of the game – one of them twice, so they were gassed,” he said. “They were playing hard and running the floor.”
As for the offensive end, though, it was mostly about Garnett and Fulks.
Garnett poured in a career-high 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point land.
“Really, I was just open,” Garnett said. “They were just finding me and I was just taking open shots. That’s my role on the team, just to make open shots and play defense.”
Southern Miss limited UL’s top three scorers – Jordan Brown, Terence Lewis and Greg Williams – to 24 combined points on 8-of-24 shooting from the field, yet its best score of the game was a 2-2 deadlock less and two minutes into the game.
Fulks added 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, along with four rebounds, five assists and two steals.
“We played a complete game today,” Fulks said. “We’ve been getting down in the first half lately. Today, we played more of a complete game.”
His penetrating was key to combat how the Eagles were trying to stuff the Cajuns’ two post players.
“Yeah, we took what they gave us,” Marlin said. “You can’t guard everything. We weren’t able to throw it in there, but because of the way (Felipe) Haase was guarding Jordan – he was fronting and three-quarter wrap – we were able to get screens basically and Themus is really good with his left hand. He was able to get to the cup and he made most of them.”
Williams played a big role in limiting Haase to nine points and three rebounds, while Garnett largely limited Austin Crowley to 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field.
“Besides Kentrell getting a career high, I thought he did a fantastic job on Crowley,” Marlin said. “Crowley’s a good player. He got 30 the other night and got Player of the Week.”
The next step for the Cajuns (11-4, 1-2) is to sweep the home weekend with old nemesis Georgia State coming to down at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve got to go get this one for sure,” Garnett said. “It’s big for us to try to get this win, because the loss in the championship really hurt us. We got to go get Georgia State this Saturday for sure.”
In addition to beating UL in the Sun Belt Tournament finals last year, Georgia State’s won nine of the last 11 meetings.
“There’s no question they’ve had our number,” Marlin said. “I think every school has a school that they have a hard time matching up or beating to some degree and Georgia State’s been that for us.”