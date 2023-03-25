MOBILE, Ala. This time, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns didn't want to take any chances.
One day after squandering a six-run lead late, the Cajuns ran away and hid Saturday after scoring seven runs in the sixth inning, four in the seventh and six more in the ninth in a 22-5 blowout of South Alabama.
The Cajuns (17-7) won’t have any midweek games this upcoming week, returning to Russo Park to take on Appalachian State at 6 p.m. Friday.
The scoring begin in the first inning when Kyle DeBarge was hit by a pitch, advanced on a Carson Roccaforte single and scored on Heath Hood’s sacrifice fly.
After the Jaguars responded with two runs in the second on RBI singles from Micah Morgan and Erick Orbeta, the Cajuns were back at it four runs in the third. Ben Robichaux walked ahead of John Taylor’s two-run home run to give UL the lead for good.
Roccaforte then singled to set up Julian Brock’s two-run home run for a 5-2 cushion.
UL then exploded for seven runs in the sixth. Taylor delivered a two-run triple after Mason Zambo singled and Robichaux walked. Hood homered after a Roccaforte RBI ground out, before Will Veillon slammed a three-run bomb for a 10-run bulge.
Taylor finished the game 3-for-6 with a triple, homer and four RBIs. Roccaforte was 4-for-6 with two RBIs. Brock was 1-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs. Veillon was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs.
Mason Zambo was 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs.
The Cajuns finished the game with 18 hits.
Jackson Nezuh was the winning pitcher for the Cajuns after giving up three runs on six hits, two walks and five strikeouts in 5.2 innings to improve to 4-0 on the season. He threw 123 pitches to continue to lower his ERA to 7.71 now on the season.
Cooper Rawls saved some arms in the blowout win by going the final 3.1 innings for his first save of the season. Rawls allowed two runs on two hits, three walks and struck out one.
Game two’s blowout victory felt especially good after Friday’s disappointing finish in a 12-11 setback. Leading 11-6 in the seventh, UL’s bullpen yielded two in the seventh and four in the eighth. Reliever Blake Marshall walked the bases loaded with no outs in the eighth and all of them scored to begin the late collapse.
The bad finish spoiled big nights at the plate for DeBarge at 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs and Julian Brock at 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.