Those fans attending UL’s showdown against the Samford Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cajundome could be in for a show.
The Bulldogs play an aggressive style, filled with full-court pressure on defense and lot of 3-pointers on offense.
“They’re really good,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said. “I think they’re the second-best team we’ve played outside of Drake.
“They’ll press and put a lot of pressure on the ball baseline to baseline. That’s how they’re going to play. It’s a unique style. You don’t see it a lot. It’s worked well for them. They won 21 games last year.”
Samford is 6-4 this season after back-to-back overtime road losses to DePaul (103-98) and Central Florida (80-77).
The Bulldogs average 85.3 points and give up 70.6 a game. Five scorers average between 10.1 and 13.8 points per game, led by Ques Glover (13.8 points, 2.4 rebounds) and Jermaine Marshall (12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds).
Samford averages 26 3-point attempts per game.
“With that full-court pressure the whole game, you’ve got to manage that and not get caught just taking the first shot you see,” Murphy said. “A lot of times when you beat the press, what they want you to do is take a quick shot. If it’s a bad shot and a quick shot, it usually leads to a run-out basket on the other end for them.’’
Because the numbers are so high, Samford has only made 31.8% from 3-point territory, compared to 38.6% for the Cajuns.
“You want to be aggressive, but you have to play at the basket,” Murphy said. “You don’t want to settle for jump shots, which is what they want you to do, so they can rebound that quick jump shot and bring it to the other end.”
The Cajuns (7-1), meanwhile, are hoping to come out hot after a week off to concentrate on final exams.
“It’s a strange week,” Murphy said. “We’re creatures of habit. That plan has to be readjusted, and sometimes that can be unsettling for coaches and players.”
UL’s staff is hoping the change doesn’t alter the upward climb Greg Williams has taken lately. Williams scored a team-high 27 points in the Cajuns’ last game to become UL’s second-leading scorer at 13.6 points and 4.4 boards per game.
“So far, Greg is having an all-conference type of year, and we’re proud of him,” UL assistant coach Donovan Kates said. “It’s just a testament to the work he’s put in over the summer and in the preseason. Our big thing with Greg is just to stay aggressive, stay aggressive — always just be in attack mode and I think he’s kind of taking heed to that. He’s been fantastic.”
Jordan Brown remains the Cajuns’ leading scorer at 18.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while Terence Lewis (13.5 points, 9.8 rebounds) leads UL in rebounding.
“There are things that are going to be open,” Murphy said. “We’ve got a really good plan. But it’s easier said than done, because we don’t play that way and if you don’t play that way, you don’t practice that way.”