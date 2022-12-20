It’s a time of the basketball season where it can be hard to concentrate.
The Christmas break is right around the corner, before Sun Belt Conference play begins on Dec. 29.
The problem for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns is a 7 p.m. Wednesday road game at the No. 7-ranked Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center in Austin.
“You better come ready to play on Wednesday, because the team we’re playing is really, really good,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said.
Even worse is the Longhorns’ strength is a suffocating style of defense that makes it difficult to score.
“Yes, if your mind is going to wander in this one, you’re going to wander … you’re going to have a problem,” Murphy said. “If you’re not locked into every possession, they’re going to take advantage of that.”
Texas enters the game 9-1 on the season, while the Cajuns are 10-1.
The Longhorns have been playing without suspended head coach Chris Beard for the last two games after he was arrested on domestic assault charge.
Texas beat Rice 87-81 in overtime and Stanford 72-62 in those two games.
“Nothing has changed in terms of their physical makeup and the way they play the game in those two games,” Murphy said.
Beard coached Little Rock to a 30-5 overall record in 2015-16, so his aggressive style isn’t new to coach Bob Marlin’s staff anyway.
“He’s a great defensive coach – not good but great,” Murphy said of Beard. “They play really hard and they play hard consistently. As a group, they take charges, they crash the boards. They do all those little things that make you a great team.”
Defensively, Texas limited opponents to 29.1% shooting from 3-point land and just 38.4 overall.
That makes it an interesting showdown because the Cajuns have been excellent shooting of late – 50.7% from the field for the season and 41.0% from 3-point land.
“So it’s going to be our strength versus their strength,” Murphy said. “Their strength is taking that shot away from the arc and forcing you to take a bad shot inside the arc.
“Who executes the best, who is the most efficient and who is the most locked in. I think that’s what it’s going to come down to.”
Fresh off his second Sun Belt Player of the Week honor of the season, Jordan Brown (19.6 pts, 6.9 rebs) leads the Cajuns’ offense.
Terence Lewis (13.8 pts, 9.3 rebs) is shooting 67.7% from the field for the season.
“I would think they’re going to double Jordan,” Murphy said. “He’s going to see a lot of double teams. We’ve got to be cognizant of when that double team is coming.
“It’s going to be important for Jordan to be strong with the ball and recognize where the pressure is coming from … and the other four guys have to do a good job of making themselves available as receivers by cutting to the basket, filling in behind the cut and be a willing receiver – giving Jordan an outlet for when he does receive pressure.”
Also, Texas forces 18.5 turnovers a game, while only committing 11.4. UL has turned it over 13 times a game, while forcing 13.6.
“So taking care of the basketball will be a premium in terms of our success,” Murphy added.
The Longhorns are led by a trio of double-figure scorers in Marcus Carr (15.6 pts, 2.7 rebs), Tyrese Hunter (12.3 pts, 4.0 rebs) and Sir’Jabari Rice (10.4 pts, 3.5 rebs).
As a team, the Longhorns are only making 30.6% of their 3-pointers, but three of their guys “who could go off at any time.”
The only loss for Texas was an 85-78 overtime loss to Illinois.
“We need to make easy passes, don’t force the action,” Murphy said. “But when you do have a chance to make a play, you better take advantage of it, because it may not come around again easily.”