The UL men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday evening, falling 76-64 to unbeaten Drake at the Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Cajuns fell to 5-1 on the season and return home to meet defending NAIA national champion Loyola at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cajundome.
The Cajuns kept making runs at times throughout the contest, but only hitting one of 14 attempts from 3-point land in the first half topped the list of obstacles.
UL shot just 27.3% from the field in the first half and finished 43.3% for the game.
Another one was leading scorer Jordan Brown being limited to five points and seven rebounds before fouling out in 25 minutes.
Even worse, forward Terence Lewis - UL’s other inside threat – was held to four points and four rebounds in 20 minutes.
Point guard Themus Fulks led the Cajuns with 16 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals in the loss.
Greg Williams added 12 points and three rebounds.
Down by as many as 20 in the second half and then by 14 in the game’s final five minutes, the Cajuns found a way to reduce Drake’s lead to 68-64 with 1:26 left on a Fulks driving layup to cap a 10-0 Cajun run.
But the Bulldogs made six free throws the rest of the way to hold off UL’s comeback attempt.
Drake was 18-of-20 at the free throw line and made eight 3-pointers in 23 tries.
The Cajuns finished 4-of-23 shooting behind the arc and only made eight free throws in 12 attempts.
Drake also outrebounded the Cajuns 37-35.