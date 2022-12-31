UL’s opening Sun Belt road trip turned sour Saturday after a 70-66 loss to Old Dominion on Saturday in Norfolk, Va.
The preseason pick to win the league title, the Cajuns fell to 10-4 overall and 0-2 in SBC play, while the Monarchs improved 9-5, 1-1.
UL opened league play with a Coastal Carolina 77-76 loss on Thursday.
For the second straight game, UL’s opponent shot more free throws and it was the difference in the game. The Cajuns attempted 10 free throws — making seven — compared to ODU making 14 of 22 at the line.
Jordan Brown and Greg Williams both scored 16 points to lead the Cajuns with Brown getting a team-high 11 rebounds.
The Cajuns were outrebounded 44-37.
Themus Fulks again shot less than 50% from the field in scoring seven points with 12 assists and three rebounds.
Terence Lewis did not have his normal productive performance, settling for seven points and six rebounds.
Tyreek Scott-Grayson led ODU with 17 points and seven rebounds. The other three Monarchs in double figures were Chaunce Jenkins with 12 points, followed by DeAngelo Stines and Faizon Field with 11 points each.
The Monarchs led 38-24 at halftime and extended it to as much as 22 points at 46-24 with 18:16 left to play.
UL made a push with four straight 3-pointers — three by Williams and one by Joe Charles — to trim the deficit to 46-36 with 16:13 left.
The Cajuns made nine 3-pointers in the game on 27 tries for 33.3%.
A Lewis three-point play with 2:04 left cut Old Dominion’s lead to 60-57, but Scott-Grayson’s 3-pointer with 1:35 left effectively ended UL’s comeback attempt.
The Monarchs shot 47.1% (8 of 17) from 3-point range.
The Cajuns return home at 7 p.m. Thursday to meet Southern Miss.