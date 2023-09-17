BIRMINGHAM, Ala. When you’re already without your top running back and wide receiver, the last thing you need is to lose your starting quarterback in the first offensive possession of the game.
Somehow, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns didn’t miss a beat.
Despite all of those obstacles, coach Michael Desormeaux’s club led 41-3 midway through the fourth quarter at Protective Field in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday.
The first reason for that is exactly how deep UL’s quarterback room is.
“I said it from the beginning, we’re blessed to be in the position we’re in at quarterback,” Desormeaux said.
Enter redshirt freshman Zeon Chriss and all he did was threw for 174 yards, run for 103 more and account for three total touchdowns.
“Zeon is a special player,” Desormeaux said. “He’s unique. We’ve been knowing that.
“He played great. No moment is too big for him.”
Chriss entered the game with 10:30 left in the first quarter. His first two drives only produced one first down, before the third one was interrupted by the 1-hour, 51-minute lightning delay.
So would that give UAB’s defense time to adjust to Chriss after preparing all week for starter Ben Wooldridge, or would that extra time actually help the Cajuns?
“It helped us,” Desormeaux said. “We sat down and we started going back through the call sheet, highlighting and scratching out and adding things that maybe we didn’t practice this week, but things that were day-one camp install stuff that suits him really well … stuff we did in the spring.
“It helped us tremendously. I knew when we went back in the locker room, I could hear in the locker room what was going on, so I knew we were going to be fine.”
In other words, the transition may not be as seamless as most fans assume, especially if Chriss ends up starting UL’s next game at home against Buffalo on Saturday.
“There are certain things, you design some things for him maybe that you didn’t do with Ben, but there’s a lot of things with Ben that you could do,” Desormeaux said. “You could just put so much on his plate, so we’ll have to do some things a little bit differently.
“But the kid’s got so much ability. He’s really smart – I don’t mean he can’t handle the offense. He’s an incredibly smart kid. He’s just a freshman.”
Nevertheless, you could just sense it as it was happening Saturday. UL fans suddenly began watching the game on the edge of their seats once the redshirt freshman quarterback began galloping around the field - seemingly in total control.
As if that wasn’t exciting enough for UL fans, Chriss hooking up with true freshman receiver Harvey Broussard raised the level of thrills to an even higher level.
With top target Rob Williams injured and unavailable, Broussard looked the part as well with three receptions for 65 yards.
It didn't take much of imagination to see one of UL's best all-time passing combination between Chriss and Broussard taking baby steps Saturday in Birmingham.
“Harvey played great,” Desormeaux said. “I’m proud of Harvey. He’s another one, no moment is too big. He goes out there and makes plays throughout the game.
“In the third quarter, he has a big shot play that he makes on a contested catch. The sky’s the limit for that guy. He’s going to be a big part of this thing for a long time.”
By no means was Saturday’s win all about the offense. The defense stepped up in a big way.
Linebacker Cameron Whitfield contributed 2.5 sacks among five tackles. Fellow linebacker Tyler Guidry added three tackles, a sack and an interception in the end zone to squash a red-zone opportunity for the Blazers.
“Whenever you’re playing good defense and you get stops in the red zone – no points, block a field goal – those are huge things that we get to build off of,” Desormeaux said. “Those guys were flying around. They were playing football the way we play defense and that was fun to watch.”
Overall, the defense had two interceptions – Tyree Skipper had the other one – three pass breakups, seven sacks and two quarterback hurries.
“Our defense, we are a sum-of-the-parts defense,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve got really good parts, but we feed off of each other. We roll those guys in on the defensive line and you’ve got some guys with a lot of ability.
“This matchup with their offense – which I think is a very good offense – suits us better than last week. It allowed us to do things that we’re used to doing. It allowed us to allow those guys to just cut loose.”
After hearing over and over how many touchdown passes they allowed in last week’s 38-31 loss at Old Dominion, the defense was ultra-aggressive.
They brought a physical approach to the game the Blazers just weren’t equipped to handle.