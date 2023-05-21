From: Kevin Foote <kfoote@theadvocate.com>
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns lived to play another game in Sunday’s elimination game with a 7-4 win over top-seeded at Tiger Park.
The win earned the Cajuns (now 49-14) the right to take on the Tigers in the if-necessary game later Sunday with the winner advancing to the super regionals.
The pitching of relief pitcher Sam Landry and the Cajuns’ bats came to life as well catapulted UL to the win that evened the season series against the Tigers 2-all.
The Cajuns brought out the big bats for the second straight elimination game.
The scoring began in the first inning with a little help. Mihyia Davis reached on an error and scored on Karly Heath’s fielder’s choice grounder up the middle.
LSU responded with four runs in the second. First, there was a two-run home run to center by KarlI Petty, before the Cajuns threw wildly on a potential force out at the plate and another run came home when the Tigers was safe at first on a potential double play ground ball.
UL’s bats wouldn’t go silent, though.
Alexa Langeliers cut the Tigers’ lead to 4-1 with a leadoff homer in the second. Maddie Hayden then scored after getting hit by a pitch, stealing second and scored on Stormy Kotzelnick’s infield single.
Coach Gerry Glasco’s pinch-hit approach paid another huge dividend when Jourdyn Campbell delivered a three-run homer to center for a 6-4 cushion.
Piskos then led off the fourth with a solo homer to left to continue her red-hot hitting.
Megan Schorman started the game for the Cajuns, but only lasted two innings. She gave up four runs on three hits.
Landry, who only lasted 2.1 innings in Saturday’s loss to LSU, turned it around in a major way. The sophomore right-hander retired 12 of the first 14 batters she faced with two walks.
