ACA.techulhoops.111722.661.jpg

UL forward Jordan Brown (21) was honored as the Sun Belt Player of the Week after leading the Cajuns to a pair of wins last week.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Prior to the season, UL junior forward Jordan Brown was recognized as the Sun Belt preseason player of the year.

So far this season, the 6-foot-11 Brown hasn't disappointed. On Tuesday, Brown was honored as the Sun Belt player of the week.

In helping the Cajuns to a 2-0 week, Brown scored 21.5 points per game to go along with 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also shot 56.7% (17 of 30) from the field, made his only 3-point attempt and was 8 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Against Loyola, Brown went for a season-high 27 points — going 13 for 20 from the floor — to help the Cajuns pick up their school-record sixth win in November.

