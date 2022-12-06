Prior to the season, UL junior forward Jordan Brown was recognized as the Sun Belt preseason player of the year.
So far this season, the 6-foot-11 Brown hasn't disappointed. On Tuesday, Brown was honored as the Sun Belt player of the week.
In helping the Cajuns to a 2-0 week, Brown scored 21.5 points per game to go along with 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also shot 56.7% (17 of 30) from the field, made his only 3-point attempt and was 8 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Against Loyola, Brown went for a season-high 27 points — going 13 for 20 from the floor — to help the Cajuns pick up their school-record sixth win in November.