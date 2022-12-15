LAKE CHARLES UL coach Bob Marlin knew his Ragin’ Cajuns wouldn’t get a subpar effort from homestanding McNeese.
Junior guard Greg Williams knew the Cajuns wouldn’t panic when that happened.
Both hunches were accurate and the result was a 78-70 road victory over the Cowboys on Thursday at the Legacy Center.
“Would you expect anything different?” Marlin said of McNeese’s effort. “Sure, I’m disappointed a little bit the way we played at times with the ball. We threw the ball away too much, but we knew we’d get one of their best shots.”
The victory improved the Cajuns to 10-1 on the season and was the eighth straight in the series. UL has now won 24 straight games over Southland Conference opponents.
With 7:31 left to play, UL’s lead was just 60-59, but the Cajuns just kept pressing on.
“We just stayed together,” Williams said. “We fought the run. It’s a game of runs. We just wanted to have the biggest one. They came out and played hard. We expected that. We just had to handle the runs. We stayed together and handled the pressure.”
Brown scored four points and Williams added a tip-in putback for a 65-61 lead with 6:07 left.
“He (Williams) is,” Marlin said. “He’s healthy. Last year, he had a bad back and he didn’t practice much over the summer and then lost his confidence early in the year. But he’s been tremendous for us. He’s playing like an all-conference player.”
Williams finished the game with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point land.
Williams’ entire line was impressive with five rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks.
“I just happened to be the guy hitting today,” Williams said. “My team was able to find me. I just had to finish it off.
“I’m just comfortable. We have a good team, we have good morale. It’s easy to play with a team like this.”
Williams’ hot shooting made it three consecutive games of shooting 50% or better from the field with 57.1% in Thursday’s win, including 10-of-20 from 3-point land.
“I think it was just an adjustment,” Williams said of Cowboys’ defense. “We were just presented a different defense and we had to adjust with a different offense. I think it was just a matter of us figuring out what works and we just made it happen.”
McNeese’s aggressive defense didn’t make life easy for Brown, who made nine of 12 attempts at the free throw to finish with 20 points and five rebounds.
“I think we stayed cool, calm and collected the whole time, even when the game got close,” Brown said. “We just locked in. We’ve faced adversity before. We just did what we worked on and what we know how to do.”
With all the attention on Brown, he caused nine fouls.
“Honestly, it feels like the same thing every night – crowded paints and sometimes triple teams,” Brown said. “My teammates getting hot, like G (Williams), he was hot tonight. Those things help. It helps get me open and it just helps for the team all around.”
The game was a special treat for the Brown, whose parents Dion and Yolanda Brown was in attendance the night before the 6-11 junior graduates.
“I saw him out of the corner of my eye throw up his hands sometimes,” Brown said. “It was cool to have them out here, because they don’t get to see many games (in person). I’ll take it.”
McNeese’s determined effort showed up with 15 offensive rebounds for 20 second-chance points.
That’s 29 offensive boards allowed over the last two games.
“It’s the team blocking out and rebounding,” Brown said. “Having everybody coming back and blocking out, and just taking pride in not letting your guy getting the offensive rebound.”
Still, the Cajuns won the overall rebound battle 33-32.
“We talked about it today before the game,” Marlin said. “It was one of our keys. I told our guys he (Christian Shumate) was a super quick second jumper.
“We’ll get that turned around.”
The Cajuns led for 26 of the game’s 40 minutes, thanks mostly to a 17-4 run in the final 5:43 of the first half.
Terence Lewis was his typical steady self with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, along with eight rebounds.
“Terence is always one you can count on,” Brown said. “He’s going to do the dirty work.”
Themus Fulks finished with 10 points, six assists and four rebounds despite being limited to 22 minutes because of early foul trouble.
The Cowboys (3-8) were led by Trae English with 24 points and Christian Shumate with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
“Being able to step up and get a couple of big stops and turnovers down the stretch was big,” Marlin said. “Our defense was good and we shot the ball well too.”