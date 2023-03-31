The No. 25-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns refused to allow frustration get the best of them — even in cold, windy conditions — to claim an 8-4 win over James Madison in eight innings Friday in the Sun Belt series opener at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Trailing by two runs in the sixth inning because of a costly two-out fielding error, the Cajuns hit three home runs over their final three offensive innings to post the comeback win.
Stormy Kotzelnick was responsible for the first one with a game-tying, two-run homer in the sixth after a walk to Lauren Allred.
There was more frustration for the Cajuns (24-10, 6-1 Sun Belt) in the seventh inning when Mihyia Davis got to third base with one out after a single, stolen base and groundout, but then she was thrown out at the plate on a reviewed play.
Laney Credeur turned those UL frowns into smiles by leading off the top of the eighth with a solo blast to right.
Allred walked again before Kotzelnick’s infield single set up Alexa Langeliers, who hit a three-run homer to left to begin the celebrating for the Cajuns.
Allred, Kotzelnick, Credeur and Langeliers all had two hits to power UL’s 11-hit attack against James Madison (20-8, 5-2).
UL starting pitcher Meghan Schorman improved to 10-4 on the season after throwing seven innings. Over 128 pitches, the senior right-hander limited the Dukes to four runs (two earned), six hits, three walks and struck out 12. Kandra Lamb pitched a scoreless eighth to nail down the win.
Game two of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
James Madison starting pitcher Kylah Berry gave up four runs on seven hits with two walks and one strikeout in 5⅓ innings. Reliever and loser Alissa Humphrey allowed four runs on four hits with one walk and no strikeouts in 2⅔ innings.
Each team scored two runs in the first. UL got its pair thanks to Credeur's RBI single and an RBI double by Allred.
James Madison answered with solo homers from Hannah Shifflett and Hallie Hall.
In the fifth, the Dukes loaded the bases with two outs and scored two on a two-out error on a grounder to shortstop.
The Cajuns responded with a well-timed home run barrage.