UL’s 2023 football schedule took a step toward completion Thursday with the Sun Belt Conference announcing home-and-away opponents for each team.
The Ragin’ Cajuns will be playing Georgia State, Southern Miss, Texas State and ULM at home, while traveling to Arkansas State, Old Dominion, South Alabama and Troy.
The dates of those conference games are expected to be released by March 1.
UL’s nonconference games are Northwestern State on Sept. 2 at Cajun Field, at UAB on Sept. 16, at Minnesota on Sept. 30 and New Mexico State at Cajun Field on Oct. 14.
The Cajuns are coming off a 6-7 season, including a 4-4 mark in Sun Belt Conference play.